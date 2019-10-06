Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Quick reaction leads to Stanford field hockey victory

Published on Sunday, 06 October 2019
Emma Alderton stole a pass and quickly scored the go-ahead goal in Stanford's win over Syracuse. Photo courtesy of Standford Athletics.

Quick thinking and a quick reaction led to Emma Alderton stealing a pass inside the circle and scoring the go-ahead goal in No. 16 Stanford’s 3-2 victory over No. 14 Syracuse in a nonconference field hockey match Saturday in Berkeley.



Trailing 2-1, Stanford (7-5) scored twice over the final four minutes, taking control of the game after halftime and securing its third win over a top-25 opponent.

With 54 seconds remaining, Alderton intercepted a Syracuse pass inside the circle and quickly fired home the game-winner for her second goal of the season.

Alderton's goal came three minutes after Frances Carstens had evened the match at 2-2, with Sarah Johnson contributing the assist.

Stanford, which outshot Syracuse 11-9, held an 8-4 advantage in the second half and continued to pressure for the equalizer.

Syracuse (8-3,) opened the scoring with a goal from Claire Cooke and moved in front 2-1 at the 34:52 mark thanks to a goal from Sarah Luby.

Corinne Zanolli finished with a game-high five shot attempts and provided the assist on Lynn Vanderstichele's goal, which knotted the match at 1-1.

The Cardinal, which is 3-4 against ranked opponents this season, snapped a two-match losing skid.

Stanford returns to action next weekend, beginning a three-game road trip with a neutral-site match against Ball State on Saturday.

Palo Alto Online

 

