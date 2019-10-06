By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenyatta University's Miriam Mwangi (left) and Bridie Naliaka of Amira Sailors Ladies during Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at City Park on Saturday, Oct 5, 2019. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Amira Sailors yesterday beat Kenyatta University (KU) Titans 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park.





The victory saw Amira leap to second place on the standings with 20 points six less than defending champions Telkom. Two first half goals from Cynthia Sitawa and Roselavine Awour condemned winless Titans to their ninth loss of the season.



Sailors coach Thomas Mucheni said the victory was in line with their season’s objectives. “We are targeting a top two finish and this win has just boosted our chances because we are now in second place.



“Our game plan was to score early goals and it worked because we settled in the game well because we were more confident than our opponents who were playing catch up,” Mucheni said.



He added that going forward, they will be looking to win a game at a time and maintain their second spot.



Titans coach Richard Wanders rued his sides missed chances saying that allowing Amira to take score quick goals was their major undoing.



“We conceded early in the match and it destabilised us. Our focus is now on our next match and we expect a win against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.



“We are determined to retain our place in the Premier League hence to give our all I’m our remaining matches.”



Amira were solid from the onset braking into Titans half in the first minute of play. Led by captain Leah Omwandho, they kept pushing for an opening goal but the the KU defence could not let them have their way.



Their efforts paid off in the fifth minute with Sitawa’s successful penalty corner conversion.



Titans would hunt for an equaliser with urgency, however, their attempts were met by a resilient Amira back line not ready to surrender their lead as they went into the first quarter break with a narrow 1-0 lead.



