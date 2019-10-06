By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Kenyatta University's Nelly Ogutu (left) dribbles past Amira Sailors' Sheila Chebet during their Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on October 5, 2019. Sailors won 2-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenyatta University women’s team will have to wait longer for their first win of the season after going down to Amira Sailors 2-0 during in the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.





The win saw Sailors move joint third with United States International University Africa (USIU-A) on 17 points from 11 matches although the students have a better goal difference and two matches at hand.



Cynthia Sitawa and Roselavine Awour scored in the 5th and 17th minutes respectively to give Sailors a deserved win.



KU will however continue their search for the elusive win on Sunday with a tie against fellow students and bottom-placed Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology at 3pm.



CONCEDED DEFEAT



KU coach Richard Wandera conceded defeat but remained optimistic ahead of clash against JKUAT.



“Our performance in the first quarter was wanting but I’m glad we regrouped in the remaining quarters and although we didn’t score we were a better side it’s only that we didn’t use our chances,” Wandera said.



“I have a feeling on Sunday that elusive win will finally come home and we look forward to the match. We have always played well but it’s unfortunate we haven’t been able to win.”



His opposite number Thomas Mucheni said the title is Telkom's to lose and their focus is to finish second.



Mucheni said they are glad they took their chances in the first two quarters since the players didn’t turn up in the last quarters.



“KU were a better side in the second half but I’m happy we scored early in the game and we have the three points. Our strategy has always been to attack from the onset and the tactics paid off again today. The title is already gone and we are chasing the second position but we will have to take one game at a time,” said Mucheni.



Record holders Telkom and rivals Strathmore University occupy the first two positions on the standings with 26 and 18 points from 10 and 11 matches respectively although they are not in action this weekend.



Daily Nation