

Georgie Twigg prepares to fire Surbiton's only goal. Credit Peter Smith



Surbiton were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over a battling Clifton Robinsons side in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





A second half goal from England and GB ace Georgie Twigg ultimately proved the difference and left Surbiton with a 100% record, but they stay second to Hampstead & Westminster on goal difference.



Jo Leigh and Mel Wilkinson scored two goals each in Hampstead & Westminster’s 5-1 victory at Bowdon Hightown.



The home side found themselves 3-0 down after 55 minutes thanks to Jasmine Clark’s goal for the London outfit.



A quick reply from Bowdon’s Rosie Bailey wasn’t enough as the visitors slotted another two past the home side to stay top of the table.



The University of Birmingham beat bottom side Beeston 2-0 thanks to goals from Lauren Hunt and Caroline Spence.



Elsewhere, Lucy Millington’s effort for visitors Loughborough Students salvaged a 1-1 draw against Holcombe after Joanne Westwood put the hosts in front.



Amy Costello put East Grinstead ahead against Buckingham but Abbie Brant levelled for the latter in the 1-1 stalemate.



Investec Women’s Division 1 North



Two goals from Georgina Brownhill helped the University of Durham go top of the early Investec Women’s Division 1 North table with a 3-0 win over Gloucester City.



Natalie Konerth also scored for Durham who are top on goal difference, with three other sides also being on four points and nobody with a 100% record.



Olton & West Warwicks had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Stourport, while Leeds were 1-0 winners at Leicester City with Rosie Foster scoring the only goal of the game on 56 minutes.



Elsewhere, Brooklands-Poynton beat Ben Rhydding 1-0, and Swansea overcame Belper by the same margin.



Investec Women’s Division 1 South



A 69th minute penalty strike helped Wimbledon keep their winning streak alive with a 3-2 victory over hosts Trojans in the Women’s Division 1 South.



Fiona Semple levelled the back-and-forth game at 2-2 in the 49th minute before slotting home the decisive penalty stroke for Wimbledon as they stay top of the league.



Emma Thomas and Jo Ellis both scored two goals in Reading’s 5-0 win over Cambridge City to stay level on points with leaders Wimbledon.



Elsewhere, Canterbury beat St Albans 4-0, Isca claimed their first points of the season after beating Sevenoaks 3-1 and Slough beat Harleston Magpies 2-1.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Surbiton’s second team remain the only team with a 100% record in the Investec Women’s Conference West after beating Clifton Robinsons’ second team 3-1.



Peggy Winterborn, Maud Blokland and Hannah Denison put the winners 3-0 up and despite a reply from Clifton, their fightback ended at 3-1.



Exe went second in the table as they held onto win 4-3 against a battling Cheltenham side.



Exe went 4-1 up through Ruby Jarman’s 48th minute strike alongside Emily Mitchem’s double and one from Lorel Wallis. Cheltenham pulled within one goal after two in two minutes but couldn’t find a leveller.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Sutton Coldfield maintained their impressive opening to the season with a 5-1 victory over Beeston’s second team to stay top of the Investec Women’s Conference North.



Emma McCabe found the net three times in the victory, while Vicky Woolford also scored two first half goals in the win.



Pendle Forest also won 5-1 to keep pace with the league leaders on maximum points.



Lisa Crewe and Charlotte Hartley scored twice each for Pendle Forest in the win over Yorkshire side Wakefield.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Bromley & Beckenham won their second consecutive game in the Investec Women’s Conference East with a slim 1-0 away win against Broxbourne.



Sophie Couldrey put the winners ahead after only three minutes and the game stayed that way to put Bromley & Beckenham top of the table on six points.



Barnes and Wimbledon seconds left if late with Barnes scoring a 69th minute goal to beat Ipswich 1-0, while Wimbledon’s 70th minute effort gave them a 2-1 win over Canterbury seconds.



England Hockey Board Media release