



Morning storms cleared but a Chill was still in the air at the National Hockey Centre Lyneham for two big games – the Canberra Chill verse the NSW Pride. The Canberra Chill had six players making the debut in front of a home crowd.





The women’s game was close right from the first whistle. With five minutes to go in the first quarter Naomi Evans broke through and scored, following a brilliant pass by Chill defender Sophie Gaughan. Jocelyn Bartram recovered her composure well and saved Evans’ conversion opportunity. At the end of the second quarter Mikayla Evans scored a diving goal, but again Bartram was too strong and denied Evans’s conversion.



NSW Pride came out firing in the third quarter challenging the Chill penalty corner defence which eventually gave out and saw the Pride score. Just like Bartram, Sakiyo Asano was too strong for NSW goal scorer Morgan Blamey, saving her conversion opportunity.



The final quarter saw both teams create attacking opportunities, but both goal keepers were too good and the game finished up 2-1 to the Canberra Chill!



The men’s game was set to be exciting with several international representatives matching up against each other. Both the Chill and the Pride were able to keep the first quarter scoreless.



In the final minute of the second quarter NSW Pride opened the scoring with a field goal from Tom Craig. Canberra Chill and Kookaburra Goalkeeper Andrew Charter was able to deny Craig the opportunity of scoring his conversion.



The third quarter saw only one goal to Blake Govers off a penalty stroke. It was the fourth quarter where the NSW Pride unleashed the beast and finished the game with a scoring frenzy with goals to Kurt Lovett, Timothy Brand and Blake Govers. NSW Pride taking the win 7-0.



The Canberra Chill are off to Perth next weekend while the NSW Pride are back home to host the Tassie Tigers.



Sultana Bran Hockey One website