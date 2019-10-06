By Phyllis Stephen



GRANGE’S dreams of being the first Scottish side to win a knockout game in Europe’s top men’s hockey club tournament hit the skids despite a battling performance in Barcelona.





Scotland’s Grand Slam champions from last season lost 5-0 in their EuroHockey League KO 16 tie after being 2-0 behind at half-time.



Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said: “We made too many individual errors and put pressure on ourselves.”



In the men’s Premiership scorelines were Hillhead 3, Kelburne 3; Dundee Wanderers 2, Western Wildcats 8; Edinburgh University 3, Clydesdale 2; Grove Menzieshill 1, Watsonians 0.



GROVE Menzieshill moved two points clear of the chasing pack at the top of the men’s Premiership on Saturday.



They edged Edinburgh side Watsonians 1-0 on Tayside while Western Wildcats moved into second spot after demolishing newly-promoted Dundee Wanderers 8-2.



Inverleith moved into pole position in Division Two on goal difference from Dunfermline Carnegie after a 17-0 demolition of Aberdeen Grammer School FP in the North-East.



