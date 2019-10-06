

©: EHL/Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Day 2 at the new look EHL saw 6 games of hockey with some new faces into the KO8 this year, notably Three Rock Rovers from Ireland who won their first-ever knock out game in EHL.





Match 5: KO16: Grange HC v Three Rock Rovers HC 0-5



Three Rock Rovers recorded a first-ever Irish win in a knock-out EHL game as their penalty corner efficiency proved too much for Scotland’s Grange.



The Dubliners looked the more composed side throughout and they went in front from the first corner of the game after seven minutes when Mark English found a foot.



Read more…



Match 6: Ranking: CA Montrouge v HGC 0-3



A solid performance from the Dutch side HGC over the French CA Montrouge in the first of the ranking matches here in Barcelona.



Read more…



Match 7: KO16: Rot Weiss Koln v Royal Beerschot HC 3-1



Rot Weiss Koln ground out a hard-earned win against Royal Beerschot to ensure a place in the KO8 tomorrow v Three Rock Rovers HC.



The first quarter was a really positive one for debutants Beerschot as they held the 2017 Champions, Rot Weiss Koln, to 0-0.



Read more…



Match 8: Ranking: St.Germain HC v Real Club de Polo



In the ranking game, Real Club de Polo picked themselves up after their disappointing game in the KO16 to put 5 past St.Germain in the ranking game at the Pau Negre Stadium today.



Read more…



Match 9: KO16: Royal Herakles HC v SV Arminen



Herakles simply love the EHL as their second EHL season can attest to as they overcame Arminen 10-0.



Herakles drew first blood in the game, a scramble in front of goal that was pounced on by Mattia Amoronsini in the 6th minute. A second in the 9th minute, a fabulous strike from Amaury Keusters getting on the end of a huge aerial ball. Diego Arana added another a minute later and Arminen had a mountain to climb after the first quarter.



Read more…



Match 10: KO16: SV Kampong v HC Minsk



SV Kampong delivered a hockey masterclass in their opening game of EHL KO16 game v HC Minsk.



Jip Janssen set the tone in the first minute converting a corner in the first minute. Kampong went ahead from Terrance Pieters and Bjorn Kellerman. Kellerman and Robbert Kemperman added one more each to bring the score to 5-0 at half time.



Read more…



Euro Hockey League media release