George Heagney





Manawatū's Caleb Sanko, left, takes off past Gordy Chatfield, of Hawke's Bay, on the opening day of the Hatch Cup tournament at the twin turfs.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF



HOCKEY: About 600 young hockey players have arrived in Palmerston North in New Zealand for the 100th Hatch Cup.





The cup, the national under-13 boys' tournament, is at the twin turfs in Palmerston North this week.



The opening ceremony was on Sunday, where teams displayed their banners. Games started on Monday and run until Saturday.



Manawatū drew their opening game of the tournament 1-all with Hawke's Bay, having led 1-0 at halftime.



Manawatū were to play Thames Valley on Monday night, then North Harbour on Tuesday, and Wairarapa and Tauranga on Wednesday.



Horowhenua beat Northland 3-0 in their opening game.



Horowhenua were to play Auckland on Tuesday, and Otago and Canterbury on Wednesday.



In the girls' Collier Trophy tournament in Wellington, Manawatū beat Mid Canterbury 2-1 in their first game.



Manawatū were to play Northland on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley on Tuesday, then Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa on Wednesday.



Stuff