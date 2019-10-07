Johnny Amundson





Ohio State senior back Whitney Harris (11) runs down the field during a game against Louisville on Sept. 15. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Rachel Jaycox



A hat trick by Ohio State freshman midfielder Mackenzie Allessie helped seal a 6-1 victory over Ohio in Sunday’s field hockey match at Pruitt Field.





The Buckeyes (6-4) led Ohio (5-4) 1-0 entering the fourth quarter before Allessie assisted on freshman forward Sarah Charley’s third goal of the season 26 seconds into the final quarter.



Ohio State scored four more goals in six minutes, including two from Allessie, one from sophomore forward Jessica Hourihane and one for senior midfielder Esther Clotet Alsina. Ohio managed to score with eight seconds remaining in the game off an unassisted goal by senior midfielder Kendall Ballard.



The Bobcats had only two shots on goal compared to Ohio State’s 12. Ohio State also bested Ohio in total shots, 17-6, and penalty corners, 6-4. With the win, the Buckeyes moved to 29-10-3 all time versus the Bobcats.



Allessie’s three goals continue her hot streak. She has scored five goals in the last two games, and she has netted a goal in five of the last six games. Before the game, she had the second-most goals per game in the Big Ten with 0.89. Allessie now has 11 goals and five assists this season, which totals a team high 27 points.



Ohio State will take a two-game winning streak into Friday’s 4 p.m. matchup against No. 9 Michigan at Buckeye Varsity Field



The Lantern