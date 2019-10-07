By Shravan Kumar Reddy Apparigani





Within the Indian sporting world, the identify Hardik invariably refers to Hardik Pandya – the all-rounder within the cricket workforce. This Hardik has been making the headlines, typically for good and typically for unhealthy causes, and has come to be identified for his flamboyance and boldness.





However there’s one other Hardik – Hardik Singh within the hockey workforce – who has been slowly establishing himself on the worldwide stage as a a really thrilling younger midfielder. A exact opposite to his namesake from the cricket world, Singh nonetheless will get teased by his senior teammates throughout interviews and comes throughout as barely shy.



However with the Olympics lower than a yr away, he’ll play an more and more essential position in fulfilling coach Graham Reid’s plans for the longer term. In an unique interview with Worldwide Enterprise Instances, India, the 21-year reveals how his journey on the worldwide stage has been in its first yr.



Having performed a whole lot of worldwide hockey within the final yr or so, are you now feeling at residence at this stage?



Hardik: Sure. My first event was final yr in October. Within the first two matches, I did really feel somewhat nervous. After that, we had the World Cup. I assumed I performed nicely within the World Cup. Following this, there was the Azlan Shah event and the tour of Australia. I gained a whole lot of useful expertise from these occasions.



Additionally, our workforce has a whole lot of juniors. So, it wasn’t as if there have been solely senior gamers within the workforce. However we additionally should not be making excuses on account of us being juniors. We should not say that we won’t take accountability. General, sure, I’ve gained good expertise within the final yr.





India misplaced an excellent midfielder in Sardara Singh on account of retirement. However the present midfield additionally appears good with gamers like Chinglensana Singh and the captain himself, Manpreet Singh. Are you proud of the way in which the midfield is taking part in?



Hardik: Our midfield is working very nicely. We’re giving ourselves extra again choices. And we now have labored loads within the final six months on these areas the place we now have room for enchancment. I can say that we’re fairly happy with the way in which our midfield is working.



Since your coach Graham Reid likes the workforce to play aggressively, are you additionally anticipated to play excessive and push the ball ahead to the strikers as rapidly as doable?



Hardik: The primary job that we now have after we take the ball from the again is to offer choices to our defenders. As a result of if we do not give them choices, they are going to be in a tough state of affairs relating to the place to cross the ball. So, offering choices to defenders is the primary precedence.



Then, we additionally want good communication particularly after we are urgent. For a while, our coaches have emphasised the necessity for enhancing our communication. So, in the previous couple of months, we now have been working loads on enhancing this space of the sport.



Additionally, when a junior gamers comes into the workforce, he would not converse an excessive amount of and is hesitant. That is additionally one thing that we now have been doing nicely within the final couple of tournaments. New gamers who’re coming into the workforce are talking out, on the sector too.



You had a workshop on defence some weeks in the past the place it was emphasised that it is not simply the defenders who need to do the defending. The attackers and the midfielders type the primary and the second line of defence. What did you study from that workshop?



Hardik: Sure, we had Fergus Kavanaugh over for a particular camp on defence. He was an excellent defender for Australia in his day and shared his expertise with us. Whereas defending, you want endurance, initially. You should not get too excited and commit your self. So, he shared his expertise which was a superb lesson for us.





It has been stated that Indian gamers are too eager to run with the ball and attempt to dodge the defenders. They do not cross the ball as a lot as they need to. Is that this one thing you needed to work on as nicely?



Hardik: Sure, as a result of at the moment, groups play within the zonal mode. So, when the ball comes into the midfield, we now have to be prepared. We must always do the pre-scanning of the sector even earlier than we obtain the ball. This ensures that after we get it, we need not dribble, and know the place we should always cross it on.



In zonal play, at any time when we get the ball, we now have to offer a ahead cross. It’s because, if we begin dribbling, then different groups would profit and may mount a counter-attack. In the event you have a look at prime groups on the earth at present, most of them are taking part in within the zonal mode.



When the opposite workforce is urgent arduous and their midfield is placing a whole lot of stress on you, how do you deal with it?



Hardik: My means of coping with stress is changing it into pleasure. So, as an example, if we’re having a match with Australia and Jake Whetton and Eddie Ockenden are up in opposition to us, if I believe I’m taking part in in opposition to such large gamers, I’d be placing myself below stress. Whereas, if I believe that I wish to problem these gamers, that creates pleasure inside me.



What we now have mentioned within the workforce conferences, we now have to implement on the sector of play. So, there are not any worries relating to stress. If there’s stress on me throughout a match, I do the straightforward issues proper and play usually. I will not run with the ball if I’ve it. The midfield that we now have within the workforce, our captain Manpreet and Chinglensana, they information us loads.





How essential are these senior gamers within the midfield?



Hardik: They’ve been taking part in at this stage for the final 7-Eight years, so that they have a really large position within the mid-field. I bear in mind throughout my first event, my second match was with Pakistan, I used to be feeling a little bit of stress. At the moment, Manpreet got here ahead to information me.



It is a beauty of senior gamers that if we’re below stress, they information us. That is one high quality which I actually admire. If we’re committing errors, they inform us about it however not in a impolite method. They perceive us and know the place we must be instructed one thing and the place not.



While you play in opposition to more durable groups like Australia and Belgium, each time you get the ball, you’ll be challenged by 2-Three gamers. Are you ready for that?



Hardik: Properly, in World Cup additionally, many of the groups performed within the zonal mode and never in a man-to-man trend. In coaching additionally, we’re made to coach for zonal fashion as a result of more often than not, our workforce additionally performs in that method.



So, we now have turn out to be used to it. I additionally suppose that Indian workforce performs very nicely in zonal mode. Man-to-man, we’re not taking part in that nicely. If the opposite workforce is taking part in within the zonal mode, then we all know what we have to do.





How are the preparations going for the 2020 Olympics, with lower than a yr remaining?



Hardik: Olympics is, in all probability, the most important stage in hockey. We’re tremendously enthusiastic about it. However our qualifiers in opposition to Russia are developing. So, proper now, we’re not interested by the Olympics however the qualifiers. It is on these matches we’re focussing on. After that occasion, we’ll see what we will do for Tokyo.



Of all of the groups that you’ve got performed on the worldwide stage, which has been essentially the most tough to take care of?



Hardik: Australia is essentially the most tough. That is as a result of their midfielders are among the many senior-most in world hockey. Gamers like Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden are there. Our midfield has gamers like me and Vivek Sagar Prasad who will not be very skilled in comparison with them. Once we play in opposition to them, we get good expertise. So sure, Australia is the hardest amongst all of them, I believe.



