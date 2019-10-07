Grove Menzieshill took advantage of Grange`s absence to open up a three-point gap at the top of the men’s Premiership with a narrow 1-0 win over Watsonians on Tayside.





Coach Neil Allan was philosophical on the occasion. “It`s good to take the three points when we didn`t play particularly well…perhaps we were a bit fortunate.



“We were sloppy in possession, but all credit to Watsonians who kept us under pressure during the game.”



The only goal of the game came in 24 minutes, Jamie Golden`s shot was blocked by the keeper but Keir Robb followed up to find the net.



No such issues for Western Wildcats, they gave Dundee Wanderers an 8-2 defeat to purr into second spot.



In the first half Joe McConnell netted twice from a penalty corner and then open play, the other two came from Rob Harwood to put Wildcats 4-1 up at the interval. Sean Dowie notched Wanderers` only counter.



Western Wildcats added another four after the interval, Fraser Calder followed by Andrew McConnell at a penalty corner, then Nikki Homfray and Harwood from the spot for his hat-trick made it eight, Elliott Sandison got the Dundonians` consolation.



Edinburgh University moved up to the top four with a 3-2 win over Clydesdale at Peffermill – students` coach Graham Moodie admitted that it was an even affair that could have gone either way.



In the first quarter Kevin Wong opened for Edinburgh, Andrew Allan replied from the spot, but a Jack Jamieson penalty corner strike put the home side 2-1 ahead at the interval.



Jamieson added another for the students from a set piece strike for a 3-1 lead only for Struan Walker to pull one back from a fierce reverse stick shot.



However, there was no further scoring and the three points remained at Peffermill.



Both Hillhead and Kelburne got their first point on the board following a 3-3 draw.



Matt McIntyre (2) and Mark Campbell scored for Hillhead, but that was cancelled out by Johnny Christie (2) and Pol Albericio for the Paisley side.



Clydesdale Western triumphed in the top game in the women`s Premiership with a narrow 1-0 win over Western Wildcats at Titwood.



Clydesdale`s coach Derek Forsyth said: “I felt we deserved to win it, I thought we just edged it.



“I felt we were on top in the first half although Wildcats came much more into it in the second, the final quarter provided a very scrappy finish to the game.”



The only goal of the game came just before the end of the third quarter with a direct penalty corner strike by Jen Eadie.



Despite Clydesdale`s crucial victory, it is Dundee Wanderers who top the table, they share nine points but have a single goal advantage after a 4-1 win over Hillhead on Tayside.



The points were secured in the first quarter with a double from Vikki Bunce. Lucy Williamson added a third before the half-time interval.



Wanderers` coach Iain Strachan admitted that his side took their “foot off the gas” in the second half, although Heather Howie still added a fourth before Hillhead scored a consolation.



Champions Edinburgh University continue to storm back into the fray with a ten goal win over Merlins Gordonians at Peffermill.



Top scorer was Hanna McKie with four, there were two each for Amy Brodie and Ella Watt while Ellie Halliday and Georgia Jones added the others.



Watsonians continue to improve, they travelled to Grove Menzieshill and came away with a hard-fought 4-2 victory.



However, they were caught cold as Grove Menzieshill took a two goal lead in only five minutes through Ellie Stott and Lucy Murray.



But the Edinburgh side had a devastating second quarter to take a 3-2 lead, Sarah Jamieson opened with a powerful run and shot, Emily Newlands equalised from a penalty corner option, and Nikki Stobie gave the Edinburgh side the lead from open play after a good move down the right.



Watsonians might have had more by half time but for a couple of great saves by Amber Murray from Jamieson and Newlands, while Holly Shepherd hit a post.



The result remained 3-2 until the closing minutes when a Jamieson shot was diverted into the net by Lucy Lanigan for the three points.



At the other end of the table GHK picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win at Glasgow University. Yemesi Edgar scored twice for GHK while Imogen Bryce replied for the students.



