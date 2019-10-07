



The women’s Irish Senior Cup saw seven of the eight games go the way of the visiting sides as home comforts proved hard to come by on a rain-soaked Saturday.





Indeed, the one that did go the way of the hosts had to go all the way with no winner found in normal time at a temporary home due to Beaufort’s new pitch being not quite ready.



Loreto came back 2-0 down in the last five minutes to beat Belfast Harlequins in a shoot-out at Grange Road. The first half ended scoreless but the tie burst into life in the third quarter when Jenna Watt netted twice in a five-minute spell.



And that looked enough to win the tie until Loreto summoned an amazing comeback. Sarah Clarke gave them hope when she cracked in a corner with a direct hit.



Mia Jennings – just a few days after playing in the Dublin ladies Gaelic football championship final for Kilmacud Crokes – scored a last minute equaliser.



They carried that momentum into the shoot-out with Jennings, Christina Hamill, Sarah Evans and Sarah Torrans all scoring while Alannah Carragher made a top save to earn the 4-2 success.



Pembroke were another side to benefit from last minute drama as they just about got the win at Jordanstown against Ulster Elks.



Emma Quinn and Orla Macken exchanged goals to leave the game in the balance right up until the end when Aisling Naughton nicked the 2-1 goal.



Railway Union edged out Old Alex at Milltown as Emma Smyth returned to action as Cliona McCullough and Niamh Shaw’s goals outdid Emma Russell’s scrambled corner goal.



Corinthian won a well-matched contest against Monkstown at the ALD Merrion Fleet Arena. The first half ended scoreless but the reds went in front in the second half when Camila Arbulo won a corner which was switched right and then back into the centre for Jessica McGrane to slot into the bottom left corner.



Corinthian were in the mood during this phase and, after a couple of near misses, went in front 2-0 in the 51st minute when they passed the ball around the circle to Nicola Torrans to tap in the conclusive score.



Banbridge won a 4-3 thriller at Santry Avenue as Paula Haugh got a key double. She started the seven-goal series before Trinity levelled before the end of the first quarter.



Jody Simmons restored the Bann lead and they were 3-1 up courtesy of Sophie Mount but the lead was pegged back to 3-2 by a Sally Campbell corner goal.



A Campbell stroke made it 3-3 but they were caught on the counter-attack from a Trinity corner, which was worked all the way up theifled to Haugh for what proved to be the winner.



UCD were 3-1 victors at Muckross Park, knocking out fellow EY Hocke League opposition for a second successive week. Hannah McLoughlin teed up Niamh Carey for the opening goal.



Her twin, Michelle, got the next for 2-0 before Kim Baker got the final touch to put the game back in the melting pot for Muckross.



The Donnybrook side threw everything forward in the closing phases but they were caught out when Sarah Patton scored into an open goal.



At Garryduff, UCC won 3-1 against city rivals C of I. Christina Dring opened the scoring and they were 2-0 up at half-time. Mel Ryan got a stroke to half the deficit but a third goal for the students in the third quarter sealed the deal.



Charlotte Beggs and Taite Doherty earned a 2-0 away win for Pegasus against Ballymoney.



It leaves a couple of great match-ups in the quarter-finals with Loreto hosting Railway Union while Pembroke face UCD. Pegasus will be favourites against UCC while Corinthian and Banbridge have a big shot at earning a rare semi-final spot.



In the Irish Hockey Trophy, Lauren Moore got the only goal as Avoca beat Our Lady’s, Rathgar were too strong for CI, winning 5-1, while Zoe Garland and Lucy Small scored the goals for North Kildare in a 2-0 success against Belvedere.



Clontarf bowed out at the hands of Mossley while Galway were shoot-out winners against Ashton. Beth Ravey’s hat trick underpinned Lisnagarvey’s 4-0 success in Galway against Greenfields.



Women



Irish Senior Cup – Round 2: Ballymoney 0 Pegasus 2 (C Beggs, T Doherty); Cork C of I 1 (M Ryan) UCC 3 (E Kerr, C Dring, A Collins); Old Alex 1 (E Russell) Railway Union 2 (C McCullough, N Shaw); Loreto 2 (S Clarke, M Jennings) Belfast Harlequins 2 (J Watt 2), Loreto win shoot-out 4-2; Monkstown 0 Corinthian 2 (J McGrane, N Torrans); Muckross 1 (K Baker) UCD 3 (N Carey, M Carey, S Patton); Trinity 3 (S Campbell 2, A Long) Banbridge 4 (P Haugh 2, S Mount, J Simmons); Ulster Elks 1 (E Quinn) Pembroke 2 (O Macken, A Naughton)



Quarter-final draw (October 12): Loreto v Railway Union; Pembroke v UCD; Pegasus v UCC; Corinthian v Banbridge



Irish Hockey Trophy – Round 1: Ashton 3 (T Johnson 3) Galway 3 (A Foley, C Dunne, S Carey), Galway win shoot-out; North Kildare 2 (Z Garland, L Small) Belvedere 0; Mossley 3 (K Lorimer, D Axon, J Nesbitt) Clontarf 1 (R McMullen); Our Lady’s 0 Avoca 1 (L Moore); Greenfields 0 Lisnagarvey 4 (B Ravey 3, K McIlwaine); CI 1 Rathgar 5 (H Beverland, L Martin, N Kohli-Lynch, H O’Callaghan, K O’Brien)



Round 2 draw (November 16): Armagh v Rathgar; Bandon v NUIG; Bray v Lisnagarvey; Genesis v North Kildare; North Down v Raphoe; Portadown v Mossley; Three Rock Rovers v Avoca; Galway v Kilkenny



