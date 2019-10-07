



Julian Dale’s last minute ripper earned Cork Harlequins a memorable 2-1 win over Corinthian in the men’s Irish Senior Cup as the Munster Division One side knocked out EY Hockey League opposition at Farmers’ Cross.





The Irish international picked out the top right corner to crown the win, completing a comeback after they had trailed with just minutes to play.



David Howard had given the Dubliners the lead from the penalty spot in the third quarter following a mix-up between John Hobbs and David Palmer.



But Quins were knocking on the door long before they equalised via Ross Bailey’s penalty corner rebound with nine minutes to go, a sharply taken tomahawk strike.



And, with time up, they won a series of corners with Dale stepping up for the winner, setting up a second round date against Glenanne.



It continues Quins’ resurgence following some lean years since winning the Senior Cup back in 2012. Indeed, the win was largely down to the young guns they have nurtured, teenagers like Bailey, Andrew Dale, Ben Roberts, Jack O’Meara and Michael Holland.



They shone in the absence of both Mark Black and Brian Hayes-Curtin – who were both forced to withdraw the night before the tie – as well as Rob Hobbs and Jason Black.



It gives them a strong boost ahead of their EYHL Division Two debut next weekend against Clontarf as they look to continue their progress back toward the national stage.



Elsewhere, Bandon came unstuck 3-2 against Railway Union at home. They had fallen 2-0 behind to goals from Michael Fulham and Jeremy McKeever before David Smith and Ethan Hamilton tied the game up at three quarter only for Hugo Heisterkamp to grab the winner with his first Railway goal.



Monkstown showed the gap Instonians have to make up if they are to compete for an EYHL place after a 5-1 result at Shaw’s Bridge.



Although Inst enjoyed plenty of possession, they were no match for the more clinical Dublin side. The Ulster champions will now have to regroup ahead of their quest to get back into Irish hockey’s top-flight as they face Avoca in the second-tier EYHL on Saturday in Dublin.



Monkstown were restricted to just a few half chances in the opening quarter, Gareth Watkins going closest when, after a great run, he fired narrowly wide of the far post.



In the 22nd minute, Rory Nichols smashed in the opener with a straight strike after the Leinster side’s second penalty corner of the game. Nine minutes later, from a rare Inst chance, Stephen Hamill was unable to get a touch on a teasing cross, the ball striking his body.



Within 60 seconds, Monkstown were 2-0 to the good, Nichols getting his second with a carbon copy of his first after great work by Josh Filgas set up the award.



On the stroke of half-time, Instonians were dead and buried when Gareth Watkins raced clear of the home defence and converted from the penalty spot after being fouled by Stuart McWilliams.



Instonians came out of the blocks in more determined fashion after the break and Stephen Kelso pulled one back from a Ross Kelly cross on 43 minutes.



But Monkstown’s more ruthless touch in front of goal was again underlined when they scored twice in the last three minutes.



Max Guilfoyle skilfully lofted the ball over Inst keeper Sam Browne from close-range in the 67th minute and Filgas added number five from a similar position with the last play of the game.



UCD continued their strong start to the season with three second half goals seeing them beat Annadale 3-0. Guy Sarratt broke the deadlock with a drag-flick, Belgian arrival, Gauthier Beirnaert got a counter attack goal, scoring through the keeper’s legs; Peter Lynch scored a tap in on the bounce at the back post.



Next on UCD’s cup agenda is an away date against Clontarf.



A Simon Todd hat trick saw them beat Dublin University 4-1 to set up a second round date with Cork C of I.



The other outcomes of the draw see Bray host Monkstown and Cookstown play Railway Union; Pembroke v Avoca, Three Rock against YMCA and Banbridge against Lisnagarvey were already set in stone.



In the Irish Hockey Trophy, Leinster sides Rathgar and Weston advanced ahead of Ulster opposition. Gar were 3-1 winners over North Down while the Lucan side won 3-0 at Ballynahinch with Phil Baron scoring two drag-flicks while Conor Murphy nailed a fantastic reverse-stick shot to clinch it at St Colman’s.



NICS, finalists last year, lie in wait for Weston in the next round while Rathgar host Catholic Institute and Bangor host Raphoe.



Men



Irish Senior Cup – Round 1: Bandon 2 (D Smith, E Hamilton) Railway Union 3 (M Fulham, J McKeever, H Heisterkamp); Cork Harlequins 2 (R Bailey, J Dale) Corinthian 1 (D Howard); Dublin University 1 (T Stroh) Mossley 4 (S Todd 3, R Wilson); Instonians 1 (S Kelso) Monkstown 5 (R Nichols 2, G Watkins, M Guilfoyle, G Cole); UCD 3 (G Sarratt, G Beirnaert, P Lynch) Annadale 0



Round 2 draw (October 26): Bray v Monkstown; Clontarf v UCD; Cookstown v Railway Union; Cork C of I v Mossley; Glenanne v Cork Harlequins; Pembroke v Avoca; Three Rock Rovers v YMCA; Banbridge v Lisnagarvey



Irish Hockey Trophy – Round 1: Bangor 2 (P Mayne, M Sanchez) CI 0; Rathgar 3 (S Malcolm, M Holland, A White) North Down 1 (R Davidson); Ballynahinch 0 Weston 3 (P Baron 2, C Murphy)



Round 2 draw (November 16): Belfast Harlequins v Portadown; Kilkenny v South Antrim; NICS v Weston; Queens – Portrane, Queen’s withdrawn; UCC v Ashton; Rathgar v Catholic Institute; Bangor v Raphoe; Waterford v Newry



Munster Division One: UCC 3 (B Cronin, S Dring, S Jermyn) Ashton 0; Waterford 3 (I Balding, B McInerney, P Cooke) Catholic Institute 1 (G Acheson)



