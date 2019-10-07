



Wimbledon produced an excellent display in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday, winning 12-0 at home against the University of Exeter.





Four goals from Ed Horler and a hat-trick a piece for Ben Francis and Ben Arnold ensured there was no way back for the away side.



Tom Barratt and Phil Roper both added one each to Wimbledon’s tally before full time to cap a great performance from the home side.



Old Georgians maintained their position at the top of the table, winning 5-0 at East Grinstead.



James Tindall gave the away side the lead in the fourth minute from open play before England international Sam Ward doubled their advantage in the 41st minute.



Tom Carson made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute before adding a fourth nine minutes later from free play as Ward capped off the victory shortly after with a goal from a penalty corner.



On Saturday, Holcombe won 3-2 at Reading to maintain third position in the table.



Robert Field, Jeremy Edwards and Harry Trusler were all on the scoresheet for the away side while Terry Kynaston and Jatinder Bachu were the goal scorers for Reading.



Elsewhere, Brooklands MU won 2-1 at home against Beeston.



Thomas Lush opened the scoring for the home side in the fourth minute before Adam Dixon levelled with a 67th minute penalty stroke.



Eddie Way scored a dramatic winner when he slotted home from a penalty corner in the 69th minute.



Men’s Division 1 North



University of Durham stayed top of the Men’s Division One North after a 5-0 win against University of Birmingham on Sunday.



Daniel Edwards scored two in the win and the North East outfit have now scored 12 goals in their opening two fixtures without conceding a single goal.



Cardiff & Met maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-2 victory over City of Peterborough.



The Welsh side were 3-0 up before City of Peterborough pulled two goals back, although a third eluded them.



Bowdon also made it two out of two with a 3-1 victory at home to Sheffield Hallam.



Elsewhere, Olton & West Warwicks got their first win of the season, beating Leeds 6-0 while Loughborough Students beat University of Nottingham 3-0 on Saturday.



Men’s Division 1 South



Two first half goals from Timmy Smyth and Alex Williams gave Southgate a narrow 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove in the Men’s Division One South, a win which puts Southgate top on goal difference.



Teddington left it late to snatch all three points and level at the top of the table in a 1-0 home win against Oxford Hawks.



Kyle White’s 63rd minute field goal separated the two sides as Oxford Hawks lie bottom with Teddington second.



Canterbury bounced back from last weekend’s defeat with a 2-1 win over Fareham; Sevenoaks and Oxted battled to a 2-2 stalemate while Team Bath Buccaneers also drew 2-2 with Havant.



Men’s Conference East



Cambridge City held on despite a rousing fightback from a battling Chichester side in the Men’s Conference East.



A 64th minute and second goal for Gareth Andrew gave Cambridge City their game-ending fifth goal in the 5-4 victory but Chichester can take heart from battling back from being 4-1 down.



St Albans went top of the table after their 7-3 victory against Harleston Magpies.



Teague Marcano scored a hat-trick for the victors with Dave Williams adding two of his own.



Men’s Conference North



Doncaster went top of the table after a 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Wakefield in the Men’s Conference North.



Ben Davies levelled for Wakefield in the 65th minute but Alex Kerly fired Doncaster back into the lead only a minute later which proved to be the decisive goal.



Ali Ghazanfar scored with four minutes remaining to lift Deeside Ramblers to a 4-3 away victory at Barford Tigers.



Deeside went 3-0 down but goals from Ghazanfar, Will Dodd-Moore and Neil Worrall drew them level before Ghazanfar added netted his second of the game to help the Ramblers take their first three points of the season.



Men’s Conference West



Ashmoor made it two wins from two as they won 3-1 at home to Harborne in the Men’s Conference West on Sunday.



Samuel Taylor, Max Romer-Lee and Seb Ansley were all on the scoresheet for the home side.



Cheltenham won 5-4 at home to the University of Exeter, picking up their first win of the season.



Todd Freeman, Jonny Bryan, Jacob Payton (2) and Alex Salmon were all on the scoresheet for the home side.



* Statistics, full scores and tables from the Men's Hockey League are available by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release