



Adelaide Fire, HC Melbourne and Canberra Chill all consolidated their victories from Round 1 on the weekend, when they took to the pitch for Round 2 of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League in the women’s competition.





Competition was fierce in all matches, with all three women’s teams able to pull ahead and be two wins from two matches after the weekend.





(AAP Image/Robert Blakers)



Adelaide Fire Women were particularly impressive as they accounted for the Tassie Tigers 4-0 in front of a bumper crowd in Hobart. All four goals, which included a double to Miki Spano, came in the second half to put them on top of the table (click here for a full match report).





(AAP Image/Lukas Coch)



In Canberra, first half goals from sisters Naomi and Mikayla Evans saw the Chill Women secure a narrow win over NSW Pride to follow up their dramatic penalty shootout win against Brisbane Blaze a week earlier. The margin could have been greater if not for the heroics of Jocelyn Bartram in the NSW Pride goal, the keeper saving both conversion opportunities (click here for a full match report).





(AAP Image/Scott Barbour)



HC Melbourne Women also kept their 100 per cent record intact thanks to a 1-0 win over Brisbane Blaze Women. The solitary goal of the game came from the stick of Laura Desmet in the 23rd minute when she managed to deflect a penalty corner into the net.



Round 3 fixtures sees NSW Pride at home to Tassie Tigers and Perth Thundersticks against Canberra Chill on Saturday 12 October, followed by Adelaide Fire hosting their first matches of the season as they welcome Brisbane Blaze on Sunday.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 2 Results



Women’s Competition



Canberra Chill 2 (N.Evans 10’, M.Evans 29’)

NSW Pride 1 (Blamey 45+’)



Saturday 5 October 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 1.Mikayla Evans, 3.Brooke Peris, 7.Naomi Evans, 9.Samantha Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 12.Aleisha Price, 13.Yui Ishibashi, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 17.Rebecca Middleton, 18.Olivia Martin, 22.Taylor Thomson, 23.Kalindi Commerford (c), 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



NSW Pride Women’s team: 1.Jocelyn Bartram (GK), 2.Sarah Johnston, 12.Mikaela Patterson, 14.Kaitlin Nobbs, 16.Jessica Watterson, 19.Morgan Blamey, 20.Maddison Smith, 21.Alice Arnott, 22.Kate Jenner, 23.Abigail Wilson, 27.Renae Robinson, 28.Casey Sablowski (c), 29.Courtney Schonell, 31.Emma Spinks



Tassie Tigers 0

Adelaide Fire 4 (Spano 32’/56’, Nance 34’, de Broughe 43’)



Saturday 5 October 2019

Tasmanian Hockey Centre (TAS)



Tassie Tigers Women’s team: 1.Sarah McCambridge, 2.Amelia Spence (c), 3.Hannah Richardson, 4.Nicole Geeves, 5.Molly Haas, 8.Holly Bonde (GK), 9.Emily Donovan, 10.Laura Spandler, 13.Phillida Bridley, 15.Sophie Rockefeller, 16.Samantha Lawrence, 19.Esmee Broekhuizen, 20.Katerina Lacina, 23.Caashia Karrington



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 6.Jane Claxton, 7.Emma de Broughe, 8.Holly Evans (c), 13.Sarah Harrison, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 17.Karri McMahon, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 23. Gemma McCaw, 25.Kate Denning, 30.Ashlee Wells (GK)



HC Melbourne 1 (Desmet 23’)

Brisbane Blaze 0



Sunday 6 October 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 1.Sophie Taylor, 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 6.Claire Messent (c), 7.Kary Chau, 9.Lily Brazel, 10.Laura Desmet, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 23.Samantha Snow, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 27.Rachael Lynch (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey (c), 5.Rosie Malone, 6.Morgan Gallagher, 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 9.Jesse Reid, 10.Madeleine James, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 19.Morgan Mathison, 22.Britt Wilkinson, 25.Georgia Hillas



