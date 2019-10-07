



There was joy for Surbiton as they reached the Final8 of the EuroHockey League over the weekend, while Hampstead & Westminster narrowly lost out in their bid to reach the quarter finals in April.





Local favourites Real Club de Polo proved no match for Surbiton in Friday’s opening match with the English side winning 5-2 to set up a clash with Dinamo Kazan on Sunday.



After a hat-trick on Friday Alan Forsyth secured another two goals as Surbiton ran out 4-1 winners on Sunday.



Luke Taylor scored two on Friday, while the other scorers for Surbiton on Sunday afternoon were James Royce and Tom Sorsby.



But English champions Hampstead & Westminster suffered heartbreak as they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Mannheimer in their KO8 clash on Sunday.



The weekend had started well for Hampstead & Westminster with a 2-1 win over top Dutch outfit HGC, with Richard Wijtenburg-Smith and Matt Guise Brown scoring those goals.



Guise Brown was on target again in Sunday’s clash, finding an equaliser at a penalty corner on 39 minutes.



But Mannheimer’s 47th minute goal gave them the lead and booked their spot in the Final8.



England Hockey Board Media release