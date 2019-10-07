



Another festival of EHL hockey comes to a close at the Pau Negre Stadium. Four KO16 games today and four winners completing the Final8 lineup to be played at Easter 2020. They will join Uhlenhorst Mulheim (GER), Royal Leopold (BEL), HC Bloemendaal (NED), Club Egara (ESP) who received byes into the Final8. The draw and venue will be announced soon.





Match 11: KO8: Mannheimer v Hampstead and Westminister 2-1



A high-quality first game of the day to set the tone for the all-important K08 games. 4 penalty corners apiece, and not surprising that it was a Gonzalo Peillat penalty corner that was the match-winner for Mannheimer.



Match 12: Ranking: Grange HC v Royal Beersschot 1-7



A strong showing from Royal Beerschot saw off Grange HC, picking themselves up following their close encounter with Rot Weiss Koln in the KO16 yesterday.



Match 13: KO8: Three Rock Rovers HC v Rot Weiss Koln 2-4



Rot Weiss Koln survived a huge scare from Three Rock Rovers to make it through to next Easter’s FINAL8 as they eventually won out 4-2 against the Irish champions.



Match 14: SV Kampong v Royal Herakles 6-0



The perfect start for SV Kampong as Jip Janssen played his part to both earn and then score the corner for Kampong in the opening minute of the game.



Match 15: Ranking: HC Minsk v SV Arminen 1-3



A better ‘day at the office’ for SV Arminen as they saw off HC Minsk in their ranking game.



Match 16: KO8: Dinamo Kazan v Surbiton HC 1-4



Kazan started the game playing with some great fluidity and fitness (coming off the back of their domestic season) as they had the best of the first quarter. Kazan went ahead in the 2nd minute, a quick free caught Surbiton’s off guard finished off by Linar Fattakov.



Euro Hockey League media release