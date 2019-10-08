Federación Costarricense De Hockey







On September 27, 28 and 29, the Ist Hockey 5s Clubs Cup Cartago 2019 was held on the synthetic court of Las Brujas Sports Complex in Paraíso de Cartago, with teams from Honduras, Guatemala and Costa Rica.





The 4 female representatives were: Club Español (GUA), Las Panteras Hockey Club (CRC), Valkirias Hockey Club (CRC) and Tegucigalpa Hockey Club (HON). Participants on the men's side were: Guerreros de Pérez Zeledón Hockey Club (CRC), Cannibal´s Hockey Club (CRC), Club Español (GUA) and Central Hockey (HON).



The event was overseen by a team of umpires and officials with members from Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras.



The Sport Manager of the Costa Rican Hockey Federation, Domingo Argüello, mentioned that it was complicated to organize the event because the venue selected for the tournament could not be used at the last minute, making it necessary to transfer the event to Las Brujas Sports Complex, where good facilities were provided. On top of that, the resources to finance the Cup did not materialize in advance, however ICODER maintain their confidence in the FECOHOCKEY to organize the first experience of this type of tournaments in Central America.



The President of the Costa Rican Hockey Federation, Bernardo Picado, said: "Overall, the Cup was very positive, due to the high level of the participating teams, with the possibility to play against players of the national teams”.



In women, the Valkirias Hockey Club of Costa Rica took first place by beating Las Panteras HC on the tight score of 1-0. Third place went to the Club Español of Guatemala, which beat Tegucigalpa Hockey Club 10-0.



For the men the win was also “tricolor”, the Cannibal´s HC of Cartago finishing in first place by beating the Guerreros of Pérez Zeledón 2-1. The match for third place was won by the Club Español of Guatemala over the Central Hockey Club of Tegucigalpa.



The result of the Ist Hockey 5s Clubs Cup demonstrates the growth of this sport in Costa Rica, as well as the level of organization of the FECOHOCKEY.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release