Holcombe's Leah Wilkinson is tackled by Georgie Twigg of Surbiton Credit: Simon Parker



There was a former student of Leah Wilkinson's on the touchlines last week as Wales' most capped sportsperson appeared in a Great Britain women's shirt for the first time during the India series. "Miss, am I okay to call you Leah now?" said the student as the pair chatted after the match.





Wilkinson, 32, had been in class with her current pupils the previous morning at Ewell Castle School in Epsom where she is a history teacher. In the evening she lined up for her first capped match. "I love my job, the school is very accommodating and it also took my mind of the nervousness of the first game. It's been quite an experience," she revealed.



"People said it was a shame I didn't get my first cap in the Pro League at a big stadium but I didn't mind that, being at Bisham was more intimate."



Great Britain edged the three-match series 1-0 thanks to two late goals from Lizzie Neal and Anna Toman in a 2-2 draw on Friday. The week had certainly been a trying one for Wilkinson. Having played in friendly matches against India, she turned out for Holcombe last weekend, took part in the three capped India matches and was back playing for Holcombe in their 1-1 draw against Loughborough Students on Saturday. "I think they are testing my age," joked Wilkinson.



She added: "People have been saying 'about time', but I've never thought about that. It's just about working hard and I've never had expectations playing for GB. I've just gone away, trained before and after work, tried to be consistent in club hockey and fortunately I've had that opportunity now."



Wilkinson looked an assured presence in defence. This was in contrast to her favoured football team, having been forced to give away her tickets to Tottenham's 7-2 hammering to Bayern Munich due to her international call up. "That was a good job, wasn't it?" she said.



New additions on two fronts for Grinstead



In a semi-professional sport, a women's hockey coach's season is never quiet. Take Mary Booth, East Grinstead's coach, who has seen three experienced players - Pippa Chapman, Ruth Gordon and Zoe Burrell - all have babies, the trio having been an integral spine of the team's rise to the Investec Premier Division in 2015.



"You know it will happen as a women's coach," said Booth. "If someone is in a relationship and aged, say, from 28 to 35, the biological body clock is telling you that if you want babies you will probably have to think about it quickly.



"We are thrilled with the babies and they are three very intelligent players, so you try and build through the club."



Booth will hope to welcome back at least two mothers for the indoor campaign. "It's the first time they've had a baby and you don't know how their bodies will react to hard exercise," she added. "It's when they feel psychologically ready to train and play on a Saturday. It's a big commitment playing hockey."



Overall, East Grinstead have embedded nine new players into the squad this season and the club's inexperience has been evident in their four opening games.



They picked up their first point of the campaign following a 1-1 draw against Buckingham on Saturday, a match which ended controversially when Grinstead were awarded a last-gasp penalty stroke before being overturned by the up-field umpire.



Amy Costello had earlier given the hosts the lead from a fourth-minute penalty corner before a piercing three-way move started by Zoe Shipperley on half-way ended with Abbie Brant tapping in. EG's returning international goalkeeper Farah Ayuni Yahya, a Malaysian police inspector, then played a hand in keeping Grinstead level.



This is not the first time that the West Sussex side have been denied by the officials this season and in the last three Premier Division matches witnessed by this correspondent, there have been several dubious umpiring decisions. As the women's game gets quicker, there is a consensus by some leading coaches that the umpiring has waned in recent seasons.



Surbiton earn club bragging rights



Champions Surbiton are now unbeaten in eight after Georgie Twigg's second-half strike in a 1-0 win over Clifton Robinsons kept Brett Garrard's side level with Hampstead & Westminster at the top of the table. Surbiton's home clash with Hampstead next month looks set to be must-watch encounter between the league's two in-form teams. For now, it is Surbiton who hold overall club bragging rights.





Surbiton goalscorer Georgie Twigg, left, in action against Clifton Credit: PETER SMITH



In Barcelona, Hampstead & Westminster men fell short of a place in the Euro Hockey League quarter-finals on Sunday, while Surbiton men advanced to the Easter showpiece after beating Dinamo Kazan 4-1. It means that Surbiton men and women will represent English hockey together in 2020, with the competition going dual gender for the first time in its history.



Women's hockey | Results and fixtures

Investec Women's Premier Division results:



Clifton Robinsons 0 Surbiton 1

Bowdon 1 Hampstead & Westminster 5

University of Birmingham 2 Beeston 0

East Grinstead 1 Buckingham 1

Holcombe 1 Loughborough Students 1



What's on this weekend - October 12



Buckingham v Loughborough Students, 12pm

Surbiton v Bowdon, 12pm

Clifton Robinsons v Beeston, 1pm

Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead, 1:30pm

University of Birmingham v Holcombe, 2:30pm



Times as published by England Hockey



