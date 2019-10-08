Helen Harvey





The New Zealand Black Sticks Men play four games against Japan in Stratford starting on Thursday night. John Cowpland / www.photosport.n



The funds have been raised, the volunteers have been rounded up, and the ball boys and ball girls have been trained - now it's time for some international hockey.





The Vantage Black Sticks Men arrive in Taranaki today (TUES) to play four tests against Japan in Stratford, and will return in November play Olympic qualifying matches against Korea.



It has taken weeks of organising to get everything ready after Taranaki beat out nine other regions to host the games, Taranaki Hockey Federation chief executive Denise Hill said.





Taranaki Hockey chief executive Denise Hill has been busy for weeks getting everything ready for when the Black Sticks Men comes to town. Helen Harvey



"It's always fun. You don't know until quite late you're going to have the games, until you know the grant funding is happening."



The event costs $200,000, most of which has been raised through grants.





The New Zealand men's hockey team will be in action in Stratford this week. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno



"Hockey New Zealand will go where they can get it paid for. Hockey New Zealand, through us, apply for grant funding. The grant funders here have supported it, but we need to make sure we spend the money in the region."



Hockey New Zealand get the gate takings, and while it doesn't cost Taranaki Hockey anything, they don't benefit financially, Hill said.



"If it was just the games, there's not a lot of benefit to us other than it's exciting and exposes the top level to our players."



There are 1700 hockey players in the region and the sport is growing every year and a number of events are being included within the event to encourage players. These include a meet and greet where all of the local community are invited to come along and learn a few skills and get signatures. There's a coaches and officials breakfast, a qualification course for coaches and the umpires also get to be part of the umpires debrief.



And school teams are entering a competition to get to warm down with the Black Sticks.



More than 70 volunteers, including 43 kids, will help to run the tournament, she said.



"We're a volunteer sport. It couldn't happen without volunteers for ticketing, gates, team liaison, ground announcer, helping to run the VIP function. It's hard work to get them. I put out an SOS to Sport Taranaki for five [volunteers] for first game on Thursday night, because we have four rep teams away, so that takes a lot of parents away."



At tournaments in Waikato they have the same ball boys or girls for all the games, she said.



"It's different here. We have a fantastic volunteer who makes sure that they're different to give as many kids as possible a go. She runs training days for them, so that's fantastic. Forty three kids will get to be get to be ball boys or girls or flag bearers."



Both teams will stay in Stratford for part of their visit, before transferring to New Plymouth as Stratford is booked out for some of the time, she said.



The turf has to be at international standard for the Olympic qualifiers and their accreditation had lapsed. So last week a team from Australia came over to update the accreditation, which takes 10 days to come back, so they're hoping it will come through, she said.



"For the Japan games we don't need that accreditation."



The Black sticks play four games against Japan - October 10, 12, 14 and 15.



The matches against Korea are on November 2 and 3.



