



Continuing our series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Belgium (FIH World Ranking:12) striker Jill Boon looks ahead to her team’s all-important two-match clash with China (WR:10), with a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the line. The crucial matches will take place at the Wujin Stadium in Changzhou, China on 25/26 October 2019, with timings to be confirmed in the coming weeks. A transcription of the interview can be found below.





The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How is your team preparing for these hugely important matches?



Jill Boon: We are preparing really well. We are training four days a week with the national team and one day with the club. Then we play the domestic league on Sundays so it is very intense but that is only until October when we are working hard to reach our common dream.



What would qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 mean to you and your team?



Jill Boon: We qualified in 2012 and now it is time for Belgium women’s hockey to qualify and go to Tokyo. It is our ultimate dream.



What are your thoughts about your opponent in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers and how is your squad feeling about these matches?



Jill Boon: I think China is an opponent that suits us. When we play as a team and use the strengths in our team it will be a really good game [for us]. We know it will be complicated to travel to China but in the end that is just an outside factor that we have to leave at home and, on the day, we are just going to play the game and try to win it.



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



