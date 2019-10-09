The Test Series is part of the preparation for the Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup and Junior World Cup qualifiers next year





Action from the first match of the Test series between Bangladesh U-21 and Oman U-21 in Dhaka Tuesday Dhaka Tribune/Md Manik



Bangladesh U-21 hockey team began the five-match Hockey Test Series against Oman with a thrashing 5-1 win at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka Tuesday.





Bangladesh U-21 team have five players who also played for the senior side, and the national players were involved in the scoring and build-up of four goals out of five.



Captain and drag-and-flick specialist Ashraful Islam broke the deadlock with only three minutes into the clock from the first penalty corner of the game converting Naim Uddin’s flick after Fazle Rabby’s push.



Mohammad Arshad Hossain hit the back of the board following a Rabby pass four minutes later as the home side finished the opening quarter with a two-goal lead.



They added only one goal in the second quarter when Sohanur Rahman Sabuj converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute.



Naim Uddin extended the lead in the 33rd minute from a field goal before Oman’s Rashad al-Fazari pulled one back two minutes later.



Mahbub Hossain sealed victory for Bangladesh in the 42nd minute.



The fourth and final quarter ended goalless.



Bangladesh head coach Mamunur Rashid was content with the team performance, saying, “We could have done better but I’m happy with the performance as it is the first game. I hope they will play better in the next matches.”



The second practice game will be held at the same venue Wednesday.



