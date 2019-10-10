By Satwant Dhaliwal



It what can only be described as shocking, former international Anthony Ravindra suffered a fatal heart Attack while playing Hockey at the Shah Alam Gurudwara ( Sikh Temple) mini pitch on Monday.





The man who created history by bring the first Malaysian Hockey player to ply his trade in the Japanese Hockey League succumbed to the heart Attack despite best efforts by medical authorities and friends to try face him.



The 56 year old Klang boy, who donned with pride the jerseys of Selangor and Malaysia was a gentle giant off the field.



Known for his thundering runs down the right flank, Anthony was fast on his feet and packed crosses that gave loads of problems to many a defender.



Often he runs down the sidelines, with such speed and force that he was nicknamed “ The Bull” for all that came in his path were eliminated.



Anthony was a member of the MBf team that won the MHL title in 1992/1993.



He started his career playing for Maybank and later on joined MBf where he really showed his prowess on the right flank.



Equally apt in penalty corner defence, he built a telepathic understanding with his brother Joseph Granada who used to pick his sibling out with long hard drives out of defence whenever they played in the same team.



I was fortunate enough to have known Anthony while we were on the opposite sides, be it in the MHL or the Razak Cup.



He was often seen to keep to himself, preferring to let his Hockey do the talking.



Though burly with a serious look on the pitch, Anthony was a gentleman as far as playing the game was concerned.



Never one to get into trouble , either with opponents or match officials, his hits were much feared by many a keeper in between the post.



He died while doing what he loved – playing Hockey.



He was too young to go and the Hockey fraternity will surely miss the gentle giant of Hockey.



Rest In Peace my dear brother. For God loves you more and has a special place for you in his garden in heaven.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends



Gone but will forever remain in our memories and hearts.



Anthony Ravindra Arulanantham



From the Lord : 04-02-1963



To the Lord : 07-10-2019



House Add : No 1 Jalan Sembilang 1 Off Jalan Teluk Pulai



41100 Klang, Selangor



Contact no : Joseph 019-2656350



Wake service will be conducted today ( Tuesday) & tomorrow 8.30pm at the residence of Late Anthony Ravindra Arulananthan



Funeral mass is on 9th October 2019 ( Wed ) at 2pm .



There will be prayer conducted at the residence at 12pm and hereafter cottage will leave to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church , Klang at 1.00pm



Burial will be at Meru Cemetery



Malaysian Sports