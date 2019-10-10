Nic Kerber







Hockey Australia has announced a new partnership with revolutioniseSPORT as its technology services partner for the next three years.





Under the agreement, revolutioniseSPORT will provide hockey’s membership database and competition management systems, event registrations, websites, and a range of member analysis, business intelligence and engagement tools through its revolutionise360 platform.



The partnership will see Hockey Australia and all eight Member Associations operating on the same platform for the first time since 2016, when Hockey NSW moved onto the revolutioniseSPORT platform.



Under the agreement, all levels of Hockey will have access to the revolutioniseSPORT platform, providing administrators at club, association, and state level with a proven system to run their clubs and competitions.



The positive user experience in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, who have both been using revolutioniseSPORT, was an important factor in entering into the partnership.



Recent user-testing by several States, Associations and Clubs validated this positive assessment.



“Our priority is providing our Member Associations, and the hundreds of volunteer administrators through the sport, with the tools they need to make their life easier,” said Hockey Australia General Manager of Strategy & Game Development, Michael Johnston.



“The feedback we have had from Hockey NSW and Hockey ACT on revolutioniseSPORT has been extremely positive, and we are excited to see the rest of the country now have access to the platform.”



“We appreciate there have been some enormous challenges through 2019 with player registrations and competition management. Our focus throughout this time has been on ensuring this was addressed as soon as possible, and we have moved quickly to provide a solution.”



“It is exciting to see the sport now operating on the same platform nationally, and this outcome is a result of a collaborative approach among HA and all of our Member Associations. I would like to thank my counterparts at State level for their support in developing this solution.”



Hockey NSW CEO, David Thompson conveyed his support to the announcement. “After three years of using the Revolutionise system our Hockey NSW Community and its administrators continue to provide waves of positive feedback around the ease of use and how it has improved their day to day management of their organisation,” said Thompson.



“Associations, Clubs and Competition Bodies alike continue to increase the modules they use, as the system continues to relieve the burden on volunteer time. It will be great to have one system operating across hockey in Australia.”



Alex Mednis, Managing Director of revolutioniseSPORT, said the company is proud to be providing a unified solution to the Hockey community throughout Australia.



“We have been delighted to work with Hockey NSW and Hockey ACT over many years, and we are excited to roll out our flight proven platform to the remainder of the country through the end of 2019 and start of 2020,” said Mednis.



“Our platform was grown from a club environment – and we understand the challenges facing grassroots club administrators, of which most of our staff are themselves.



“The potential to augment Hockey game operations with technology is huge, and we look forward to the years to come.”



Migration onto the revolutioniseSPORT platform will commence from October 2019, beginning with a national roadshow of user training on the membership registration system.



Club and association administrators will have access to face to face training from revolutioniseSPORT as well as their Member Association, together with webinars and help resources.



Competition management system training will occur in early 2020, well in advance of the start of competitions. Clubs and Associations will be advised separately by their State body on timing of user training in each State. Websites will also migrate as part of the agreement.



Summer competitions will continue to operate on the existing GameDay platform through to their completion in early 2020, and existing support arrangements will continue unaffected. SportsTG will also continue to provide the registration system for Hookin2Hockey through 2020 and beyond.



Hockey Australia media release