Nic Kerber







Brent Livermore’s standing as one of Australian hockey’s all time greats has been further reinforced with the announcement that he will be inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions.





The former Kookaburras captain, who is the current Head Coach of the NSW Pride Men’s Team in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League, will be recognised for his achievements and decorated international playing career at the prestigious NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony to be held at The Star Sydney on Monday 18 November 2019.



The summary of Livermore’s playing career, which included receiving an Order of Australia (OAM) after captaining the Kookaburras to gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics (Australia’s only men’s hockey Olympic gold medal to date), more than exemplifies his induction…



With medals in two Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games, 10 Champions Trophies and three World Cups, Brent Livermore is one of Australia’s best hockey players of all time. Between 1997 and 2010, he made 318 international appearances, 67 as captain, and scored 29 international goals. After winning bronze at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, Brent made history when captaining Australia to its first men’s hockey gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and also added Commonwealth Games gold medals in 1998, 2002 and 2006.



Barry Dancer was one of Livermore’s former coaches and arguably knew him better than most having been involved with him for the best part of a decade. Dancer’s first association with Livermore was as the National Junior Coach for Australia’s 1997 Junior World Cup team. Reflecting on Livermore’s career, the former Kookaburras Head Coach believes there were a number of traits that made the 43 year old one of the best.



“I think his dedication and commitment to the sport was exemplary,” said Dancer.



“Firstly, he was such a hard and committed trainer. In my experience with him, he was always looking at how to improve and was quite prepared to take constructive criticism.



“He searched for a lot of feedback and therefore was always striving to get better.”



“But he was also a strong team player. On the field he certainly facilitated a lot of players around him in a way that allowed them to play their best. He was very unselfish on the pitch and was certainly one of the key leaders in our group.



“I don’t think it’s any coincidence that when I first met him, he obtained the nickname “Chief” and it was something that stuck all the way through his playing career. It says something about the role he’s naturally fitted into and just moved to in the group I was involved with.”



Dancer believes Livermore is a more than worthy recipient to be inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions among five other NSW sports greats – Bradley Clyde AM (Rugby League), John Holt OAM (Surf Life Saving), Lauren Jackson AO (Basketball), Cheryl Salisbury (Football) and Lisa Sthalekar (Cricket).



“Brent has got a long and decorated claim into his contribution to the sport, including the success of the Kookaburras over a long period of time,” said Dancer.



“But since he finished playing he has also continued to contribute with his involvement in various ways, especially with his coaching roles.



“He’s had a very broad involvement in the sport for a long time, so I think it’s timely and very appropriate that he be recognised in this way.”



Since 1979, 377 sportsmen and women representing 55 sports have been added to the NSW Hall of Champions Roll of Honour. The NSW Hall of Champions is located at Quaycentre at Sydney Olympic Park.



Hockey Australia media release