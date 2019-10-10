



The Great Britain Elite Development Programme (EDP) squads for the 2019/20 season have been selected.



Entering its third season, the GB EDP is part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle to accelerate the development of future medal winning Olympians.



Numerous athletes have already transitioned from EDP and become regular players in the senior teams with Tom Sorsby, Tess Howard, Esme Burge, Lizzie Neal and Izzy Petter making the step up in 2018/19.



Speaking on the announcement, Head of Elite Talent Development at GB Hockey, Heather Williams said: “A huge congratulations to all the players who have been selected for the 2019/20 squads.



“It’s always pleasing to see all Home Nations represented with three players representing Wales and another 11 from Scotland.



“It’s also important to thank and recognise the contribution of all the coaches, clubs, friends and families, whose support is essential in helping these players balance the demands of elite level hockey and achieve their potential.”



While not age categorised, the EDP has been designed for athletes aged between 19-23 who may have the potential to become Olympic medallists.



Jody Paul, who was recently been named as interim Head Coach for the women’s EDP programme following Paul Revington’s move to Assistant Coach with the women’s senior squad for the next year, commented:



“The quality of the squad looks really good. Having just moved over to the programme it’s exciting seeing the potential, especially after seeing four former EDP players featuring for the senior team against India in recent Test matches.



“I think the players that have recently made the step up to the senior side serve as really good role models for the EDP players. The EDP squad can see how close they are and that pushes them on to really go for it. We’ve had two camps, which have been hard work, but the players have applied themselves and have made progress. We played well and I’m looking forward to seeing us in a match situation.



“I’m really happy being able to lead the programme and working with the EDP staff team, it’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to what we can do in 2019/20.”





Charlotte Watson India Test



Barry Middleton, who announced his retirement from international hockey earlier in the year, will take on a coaching role in the men’s GB EDP and work alongside Head Coach Jon Bleby who commented on the squad selection:





“We’ve got a really exciting group of players with a lot of talent in there. It’s been really great to see over the last 18 months so many players who have successfully transitioned into the senior team which has given a real spirit to all the EDP players that if they work hard and perform that the opportunity is there for the taking.



“I think it’s really nice for the players to see their peers work hard and get the reward of selection, it gives them the belief that if they do the same then the chances are definitely there for them.



“I think the EDP is really important, in the last two years it has been a great way for both U21 players and talented players above that age to have consistent, high quality input into their hockey development which has really helped transition some of the most talented players into the senior squad.”



Both teams will attend a selection of training camps and tournaments across the coming months.



Women’s GB EDP squad:

Millie Attwell – Birmingham University

McKenzie Bell – Western Wildcats

Darcy Bourne – Surbiton

Nicole Bowen – Exeter University

Louisa Bray – Durham University

Freya Bull – Club de Campo

Iona Campbell – Loughborough University

Nicki Cochrane – Beeston

Fiona Crackles – Durham University

Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers

Annabelle Denly – Loughborough University

Jennifer Eadie – Clydesdale Western

Millie Giglio – Birmingham University

Olivia Hamilton – Loughborough University

Holly Hunt – Hampstead & Westminster

Catherine Ledesma – Birmingham University

Sally Sime – Nottingham University

Pippa Lock – Birmingham University

Alexandra Malzer – Nottingham University

Nicole Marks – Birmingham University

Molly Mason – Nottingham University

Vicki McCabe – Loughborough University

Miriam Pritchard – Loughborough University

Lexi Sabatelli – Clydesdale Western

Alice Sharp – Surbiton

Millie Steiger – Clydesdale Western

Lottie Summers – Loughborough University

Laura Swanson – Edinburgh University

Lily Walker – Birmingham University

Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers



Men’s GB EDP squad:

James Albery – Old Georgians

Rohan Bhuhi – Loughborough Students

Rhys Bradshaw – Exeter University

Adam Buckle – Nottingham University

Jacob Draper – Hampstead & Westminster

Jamie Golden – Grove Menzieshill

David Goodfield – Surbiton

Josh Gravestock – Nottingham University

Gareth Griffiths – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Eddie Harper – Cambridge City

Ed Horler – Wimbledon

Max Lowrey – Exeter University

Callum Mackenzie – Cardiff & Met

James Mazarelo – Loughborough Students

Andrew McConnell – Western Wildcats

Lee Morton – Old Georgians

Tim Nurse – Bath Bucaneers

James Oates – Hampstead & Westminster

Nick Park – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Josh Pavis – Nottingham University

Oliver Payne – Durham University

Matthew Ramshaw – Loughborough Students

Toby Reynolds Cotterill – Hampstead & Westminster

Stuart Rushmere – Loughborough Students

Thomas Russell – Brooklands MU/Liverpool JM University

Peter Scott – Reading

Karan Sofat – Nottingham University

Toby Stanley – Beeston

Sam Taylor – Ashmoor

Jack Turner – Durham University

Ioan Wall – Cardiff & Mett

Eddie Way – Brooklands MU/Birmingham University

Daniel West – Loughborough Students

Conor Williamson - Surbiton



