Great Britain EDP squads announced for 2019/20
The Great Britain Elite Development Programme (EDP) squads for the 2019/20 season have been selected.
Entering its third season, the GB EDP is part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle to accelerate the development of future medal winning Olympians.
Numerous athletes have already transitioned from EDP and become regular players in the senior teams with Tom Sorsby, Tess Howard, Esme Burge, Lizzie Neal and Izzy Petter making the step up in 2018/19.
Speaking on the announcement, Head of Elite Talent Development at GB Hockey, Heather Williams said: “A huge congratulations to all the players who have been selected for the 2019/20 squads.
“It’s always pleasing to see all Home Nations represented with three players representing Wales and another 11 from Scotland.
“It’s also important to thank and recognise the contribution of all the coaches, clubs, friends and families, whose support is essential in helping these players balance the demands of elite level hockey and achieve their potential.”
While not age categorised, the EDP has been designed for athletes aged between 19-23 who may have the potential to become Olympic medallists.
Jody Paul, who was recently been named as interim Head Coach for the women’s EDP programme following Paul Revington’s move to Assistant Coach with the women’s senior squad for the next year, commented:
“The quality of the squad looks really good. Having just moved over to the programme it’s exciting seeing the potential, especially after seeing four former EDP players featuring for the senior team against India in recent Test matches.
“I think the players that have recently made the step up to the senior side serve as really good role models for the EDP players. The EDP squad can see how close they are and that pushes them on to really go for it. We’ve had two camps, which have been hard work, but the players have applied themselves and have made progress. We played well and I’m looking forward to seeing us in a match situation.
“I’m really happy being able to lead the programme and working with the EDP staff team, it’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to what we can do in 2019/20.”
Charlotte Watson India Test
Barry Middleton, who announced his retirement from international hockey earlier in the year, will take on a coaching role in the men’s GB EDP and work alongside Head Coach Jon Bleby who commented on the squad selection:
“We’ve got a really exciting group of players with a lot of talent in there. It’s been really great to see over the last 18 months so many players who have successfully transitioned into the senior team which has given a real spirit to all the EDP players that if they work hard and perform that the opportunity is there for the taking.
“I think it’s really nice for the players to see their peers work hard and get the reward of selection, it gives them the belief that if they do the same then the chances are definitely there for them.
“I think the EDP is really important, in the last two years it has been a great way for both U21 players and talented players above that age to have consistent, high quality input into their hockey development which has really helped transition some of the most talented players into the senior squad.”
Both teams will attend a selection of training camps and tournaments across the coming months.
Women’s GB EDP squad:
Millie Attwell – Birmingham University
McKenzie Bell – Western Wildcats
Darcy Bourne – Surbiton
Nicole Bowen – Exeter University
Louisa Bray – Durham University
Freya Bull – Club de Campo
Iona Campbell – Loughborough University
Nicki Cochrane – Beeston
Fiona Crackles – Durham University
Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers
Annabelle Denly – Loughborough University
Jennifer Eadie – Clydesdale Western
Millie Giglio – Birmingham University
Olivia Hamilton – Loughborough University
Holly Hunt – Hampstead & Westminster
Catherine Ledesma – Birmingham University
Sally Sime – Nottingham University
Pippa Lock – Birmingham University
Alexandra Malzer – Nottingham University
Nicole Marks – Birmingham University
Molly Mason – Nottingham University
Vicki McCabe – Loughborough University
Miriam Pritchard – Loughborough University
Lexi Sabatelli – Clydesdale Western
Alice Sharp – Surbiton
Millie Steiger – Clydesdale Western
Lottie Summers – Loughborough University
Laura Swanson – Edinburgh University
Lily Walker – Birmingham University
Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers
Men’s GB EDP squad:
James Albery – Old Georgians
Rohan Bhuhi – Loughborough Students
Rhys Bradshaw – Exeter University
Adam Buckle – Nottingham University
Jacob Draper – Hampstead & Westminster
Jamie Golden – Grove Menzieshill
David Goodfield – Surbiton
Josh Gravestock – Nottingham University
Gareth Griffiths – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University
Eddie Harper – Cambridge City
Ed Horler – Wimbledon
Max Lowrey – Exeter University
Callum Mackenzie – Cardiff & Met
James Mazarelo – Loughborough Students
Andrew McConnell – Western Wildcats
Lee Morton – Old Georgians
Tim Nurse – Bath Bucaneers
James Oates – Hampstead & Westminster
Nick Park – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University
Josh Pavis – Nottingham University
Oliver Payne – Durham University
Matthew Ramshaw – Loughborough Students
Toby Reynolds Cotterill – Hampstead & Westminster
Stuart Rushmere – Loughborough Students
Thomas Russell – Brooklands MU/Liverpool JM University
Peter Scott – Reading
Karan Sofat – Nottingham University
Toby Stanley – Beeston
Sam Taylor – Ashmoor
Jack Turner – Durham University
Ioan Wall – Cardiff & Mett
Eddie Way – Brooklands MU/Birmingham University
Daniel West – Loughborough Students
Conor Williamson - Surbiton
