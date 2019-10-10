By Washington Onyango





Strathmore University’s Ruth Adhiambo (right) in action against Lakers in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]



Lakers Hockey Club coach Austin Tuju is confident his team will finish in the top two after steering the side to a nine-match unbeaten run in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League.





The Kisumu-based team is fifth in the Premier League table with 15 points and is the only unbeaten team alongside record champions Telkom.



Lakers set the target of a top-two finish as the season began and Tuju has predicted his side could meet achieve t hat target if they maintain their top form.



Last weekend, the lakeside outfit edged Strathmore University 3-2 after previously playing to a 2-2 draw against Kenyatta University and with two games in hand, the Blue Queens can cut Telkom’s lead to seven points with victory over second-placed USIU and Sailors this weekend.



Speaking with the Standard Sports, Tuju said they are ready and prepared for their two games and they are confident of collecting maximum points.



“We have been playing well in our past nine matches and I think we have reached the peak of giving our best. We are going for maximum points and we have to take advantage of the two games in hand to climb up the ladder,” he said.



He further urged the girls to be clinical in goal and begin taking their chances and winning matches. They have won three matches and drawn in six.



“The ladies must up their game from this weekend and start winning more matches. I am happy we won last weekend but we have to be consistent,” Tuju added.



