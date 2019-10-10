Ashley Morrison



The Sultan of Johor Cup is regarded by many as the leading Men’s under 21 Hockey tournament outside of the Junior World Cup.





Started in 2011 five nations have lifted the trophy, Malaysia, Germany, India (twice), Australia (twice) and Great Britain(twice). Great Britain are the defending champions having defeated India 3-2 in the final of 2018.



In 2019 past winners Malaysia, Great Britain, Australia and India will be joined by Japan and New Zealand when the competition gets under way from 12-19 October.



Ashley Morrison Media has been asked by the Johor Hockey Association to live stream the matches in 2019, as they did in 2017. This will make all of the matches available to all of the friends and family of those playing and hockey fans across the globe.



Thank you to Organising Secretary of the Sultan of Johor Cup Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah for this opportunity and for making the game available to those outside of Malaysia.



It should be a keenly fought tournament in 2019 and it would be a brave man who would predict a winner. Make sure you don’t miss the action.



Links to all of the games being live streamed are here:



2019 Sultan of Johor Cup

12-19 October 2019

Johor Bahru, Malaysia



(All Times GMT +8)



Saturday 12 October

16:05 Australia v Japan (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18:05 Great Britain v New Zealand (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

20:35 Malaysia v India (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Sunday 13 October

16:05 Japan v Great Britain (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18:05 India v New Zealand (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

20:35 Australia v Malaysia (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Tuesday 15 October

16:05 Great Britain v Australia (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18:05 Japan v India (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

20:35 India v Australia (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Wednesday 16 October

16:05 New Zealand v Malaysia (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18:05 Malaysia v Great Britain (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

New Zealand v Japan (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Thursday 17 October

16:05 Great Britain v India (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18:05 Malaysia v Japan (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

20:35 Australia v New Zealand (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



Saturday 19 October 2019 - Play-off for all placings

16:05 5th & 6th Placing (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

18:05 3rd & 4th Placing (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)

20:35 1st & 2nd Placing (Click here to watch the LIVE stream)



