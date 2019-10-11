



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is back for the 2019 season.





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10



DI: No. 13 Harvard at No. 17 Boston College | 6:00 p.m. ET



No. 13 Harvard will cross the Charles River and head southwest to play their neighbor, No. 17 Boston College, on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET. As the teams met in 2018, Harvard held off Boston College for the entire second half and limited them to a single shot after scoring in the final minute of the first half. With Harvard holding the better record to this point in 2019, they may have the upper hand again. The Crimson just defeated now No. 15 Liberty in overtime and took their former spot at No. 13. The Eagles come off at 4-0 win over Quinnipiac on Sunday where four different players added to the goal total. They have held their position in the top-20 for several weeks now and will look to move up by upsetting the higher-ranked team.







DIII: Endicott at Mount Holyoke | 7:00 p.m. ET



Endicott will travel to South Hadley, Mass. to meet Mount Holyoke on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Endicott and Mount Holyoke have yet to play one another in the history of the two programs, making this game a showdown to see who will start off the series of meetings with the win. Most recently, Endicott defeated Gordon in a strong performance to add another win to their 9-4 record. Two of the goals were tallied by senior Kristen McCarthy who leads the team in goals and assists. Mount Holyoke’s last game also resulted in a victory over Simmons, who they beat 3-0. Their goalkeeper, Morgan Turner, has accumulated 84 saves so far this season. This game will be a battle of strong offense against strong defense on Thursday.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11



DI: No. 6 Iowa at No. 2 Maryland | 4:00 p.m. ET



Big Ten opponents No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Maryland will battle to keep their conference records spotless as they meet in College Park, Md. on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Maryland has dominated the meetings between the teams in the past, but as the two met in the Big Ten Final last year, Iowa gave Maryland a run for their money with a late rally that fell just short. Both teams are coming off strong wins, with the Hawkeyes overpowering UC Davis and Maryland blanking No. 3 Connecticut. Senior Madison Maguire had a goal and an assist for the Terrapins against the Huskies, while goalkeeper Noelle Frost came up with big saves to earn Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week.



DI: No. 9 Virginia at No. 5 Louisville | 6:00 p.m. ET



In another big conference match-up, this time in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), No. 9 Virginia and No. 5 Louisville will meet in Louisville, Ky. on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Heading into this meeting, Virginia has only lost to top-ranked teams, including two in the top five. Their last game went to overtime as the Cavilers managed to pull out the win over No. 22 Old Dominion. The Cardinals shutout Penn State in their previous match-up where they scored three goals of their own. In their 2018 meeting, Louisville took the win but Virginia still holds the most wins historically.



DII: Seton Hill at Mansfield | 3:00 p.m. ET



In their second meeting of the 2019 season, Seton Hill will take on Mansfield in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET in Mansfield, Pa. As they played each other in September, Mansfield dominated on the road winning 6-1 behind a hat trick by senior Dana Evans. In their last game, Mansfield defeated IUP highlighted by a three-goal performance performance by fellow senior Larissa Motts. Seton Hill comes in to Friday off a loss to Mercyhurst, a contest where the Griffins were unable to keep the lead or mount a comeback in time to take the win. Mansfield will have the home team advantage this time as Seton Hill will look to get their first PSAC win of the season on Friday.







DIII: Mary Washington at No. 14 Christopher Newport | 7:00 p.m. ET



Mary Washington will head over to neighbor No. 14 Christopher Newport on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET for Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) play. Christopher Newport has notched important wins over higher-ranked teams like Johns Hopkins earlier this season. They most recently lost by a single goal to No. 20 Lynchburg who broke into the top-20 this week. Mary Washington just battled Randolph-Macon in a high-scoring 5-3 match. Lauren Hopkins tallied two, while Lexie Dixson added one goal and two assists to the stats. Last year, Christopher Newport took the win over Mary Washington, and they have also dominated the series between the two teams. With conference rankings on the line, both teams will look to start CAC play on the right foot.



DIII: DeSales at Delaware Valley | 7:00 p.m. ET



DeSales will meet Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom rival Delaware Valley on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Doylestown, Pa. Historically, the teams have been evenly matched with each claiming nearly half of the wins in previous meetings. In 2018, DeSales overpowered Delaware Valley by a score of 5-0, with two of the goals coming from returner Hannah Williams. Additionally, Catie McGrath was awarded MAC Offensive Player of the Week for her hat trick against Wilkes last week. Delaware Valley has weapons of their own, including TJ Smith who leads the team with 15 goals so far this season. The Rams fell to Widender in a close 3-2 decision in their last game. Both teams will look to improve their conference record as the postseason approaches.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12



DI: Columbia at No. 7 Princeton | 1:00 p.m. ET



The Ivy League will also see competition this weekend as Columbia journeys to Princeton, N.J. to meet No. 7 Princeton. The win in 2018 was taken by the Tigers by a score of 4-0 early in October. Princeton comes off a huge win over then No. 2 Duke, moving them up in the rankings this week from their previous position at No. 12. The Blue Devils scored all of their goals in the second quarter, leaving Princeton to answer as time ticked away to take the game just under six minutes in to overtime. Columbia most recently lost to No. 21 Albany where the Lions could not make up the two-goal difference.







DI: No. 1 North Carolina at No. 14 Syracuse | 1:00 p.m. ET



Top-ranked, undefeated North Carolina will head to Syracuse, N.Y. to take on the No. 14 Orange on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in an ACC face off. UNC has only come close to a loss once this season when they trailed against No. 7 Princeton. This is thanks in part to senior goalkeeper Amanda Hendry, who has earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week two weeks in a row for her performance in goal. Syracuse handed out the first losses to a few higher-ranked teams, including No. 4 Duke. They come off a narrow loss to No. 16 Stanford as part of their trip to California last weekend and will not back down to the challenge of taking on the top Division I team. The Orange is known for proving their grit to pull out upsets in the past.



DII: No. 5 Kutztown at No. 6 Shippensburg | 1:00 p.m. ET



It will be a showdown of two closely ranked teams as No. 5 Kutztown meets No. 6 Shippensburg in Shippensburg, Pa. on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Shippensburg has dealt with adversity this season, going from the top rank to No. 6, but they are slowly working their way back up. With an overtime win over Millersville, the Raiders toppled the No. 2 team and improved their record to 5-4 as Jazmin Petrantonio notched the overtime goal six minutes into the period. Kutztown is 8-3 this year and holds a higher rank than Shippensburg thanks to that record. They just lost to No. 3 East Stroudsburg and their other recent loss came to Millersville. Shippensburg will hold nothing back on their pursuit back to the top, while Kutztown will hold strong to keep their top spot in the rankings as well.







DII: No. 8 Assumption at No. 7 Adelphi | 3:00 p.m. ET



Another pair of closely ranked teams will battle in Northeast-10 (NE10) conference play on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET as No. 8 Assumption plays No. 7 Adelphi. Both teams easily handled their last opponents; Assumption defeated Lindenwood 3-0 with two goals from Courtney Sickel, while Adelphi held off Molloy in a 4-2 contest,. When they last met in October last season, Assumption walked away victorious by a single goal scored early in the second half over Adelphi. There are NE10 standings and national rankings on the line with this game, so both teams will bring their best on Saturday.



DIII: No. 7 Tufts at Amherst | 12:00 p.m. ET



Two teams from the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) will look to add to their conference record as No. 7 Tufts heads to Amherst, Mass. on Saturday for a 12:00 p.m. ET game start. The 2018 regular season match-up between the teams required overtime to determine a winner, which was Tufts after just two minutes of extra time. They met again for the NESCAC conference tournament, where Tufts again came out victorious with a 2-0 win. The Jumbos just defeated fellow conference team Trinity 1-0 with a goal by Claire Foley. Amherst also added a win by defeating Wesleyan with the go-ahead goal in the final ten minutes of the game. While neither team has spotless conference records, they will look to add a win and be in a good place for playoffs at the end of the month.



DIII: No. 16 Kean at No. 4 Rowan | 7:00 p.m. ET



The New Jersey Athletic Conference will see action this weekend as No. 16 Kean takes on No. 4 Rowan in conference play on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Kean is 13-1 with their only loss coming to No. 3 Salisbury in the opening contest of the season. Most recently, Kean shutout Montclair State and tallied three goals, as freshman Peyton Mann contributed to the score with a goal and an assist. Rowan also only has one loss after falling to Lynchburg in a high scoring game at the end of September. They bounced back, dominating William Paterson 5-0 with two goals by sophomore Kristina Castagnola. Rowan ran the show in 2018 when the two teams met, scoring nine goals to Kean’s one. Will Rowan flex their goal scoring ability again, or will Kean upset the higher rank on Saturday?



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13



DI: No. 10 Delaware at No. 3 Connecticut | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 10 Delaware will travel north to meet No. 3 Connecticut on Sunday for out-of-conference top-10 match at 12:00 p.m. ET. Both teams only tallied two losses in their season to this point, with Connecticut’s second defeat coming in their previous match-up against No. 2 Maryland who shut out the Huskies. Delaware’s last contest resulted in a 5-1 win over previously ranked Northeastern. Delaware put two on the board early in the game and sealed the deal in the final quarter of play with two more goals coming from freshman Ashlyn Carr. The Blue Hens and Huskies did not meet in 2018, but the 2017 game was close, going to an extra period where Connecticut found the back of the goal late into the first overtime. Either team could take the win as they meet on Sunday.







DI: No. 16 Stanford at No. 18 Ohio State | 3:00 p.m. ET



Two closely ranked teams between No. 16 Stanford and No. 18 Ohio State will battle in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. With similar records of 7-5 and 6-4 respectively, both teams are looking for a win to add to their record and keep their spots in the top-20. Additionally, both teams come off of wins last weekend. Stanford held off Syracuse by scoring two goals in the fourth period as the Orange tried to make a comeback in the third quarter. Ohio State beat in-state-rival Ohio 6-1, scoring five of their goals in the final minutes of play. Freshman Mackenzie Allessie contributed to the total with three goals. Since the teams are closely matched, it will definitely be a game to tune into this weekend.



DII: Mercyhurst at No. 1 West Chester | 11:00 a.m. ET



Undefeated and top-ranked West Chester will host Mercyhurst in a PSAC match-up on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. West Chester’s goalkeeper Claire Nielsen was awarded the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division II Defensive Player of the Week this week following her seven consecutive shutouts and goal stopping performances. The West Chester defense is strong, but their attack is just as much of a threat as their last three games had at least three goals scored in their favor, including a 3-0 win over Bloomsburg. Mercyhurst just captured their third win of the season when they beat Seton Hill 5-2 on Tuesday. Senior Alexis Skibitsky and freshman Hayley Skidmore both added two goals to the score. The two teams met earlier this season, and Mercyhurst prevented West Chester from earning a shutout by putting one behind Nielsen in the second period. Will Mercyhurst be able to add more goals to their previous battle against West Chester, or will Nielsen shutout yet another team on Sunday?



DII: No. 3 East Stroudsburg at Slippery Rock | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 3 East Stroudsburg will meet PSAC rival Slippery Rock on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET. In their last game, East Stroudsburg downed No. 5 Kutztown 2-0 and will look to bring that momentum this weekend. On Tuesday, Slippery Rock also added a win to their record as they beat Frostburg 3-0. Back in the beginning of September, East Stroudsburg hosted Slippery Rock and bested them 3-0 with two goals coming from sophomore Celeste Veenstra. The Warriors have only ever lost to Slippery Rock once in the history of the teams meeting, but Slippery Rock will look to change that following Sunday’s contest.



DIII: Allegheny at DePauw | 12:00 p.m. ET



More conference opponents will face one another on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET as Allegheny and DePauw battle for North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) standings. DePauw comes off two hard losses, including one to No. 15 Centre in a 7-1 decision. Allegheny also fell in their last match-up, losing to Concordia 5-0. Both teams have strong goalkeepers rounding out their teams, with DePauw’s Allie Duranceau boasting a .769 save percentage so far this season. This being Allegheny’s first season for the field hockey program, the two teams have never met. It will be up to who has the grit and who can get one past the goalkeepers to pull out the win on Sunday.



DIII: Wittenberg at Kenyon | 1:00 p.m. ET



A second pair of NCAC teams, Wittenberg and Kenyon will face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Sarah Metzmaier of Kenyon was selected as the North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week following her game-winning goal over Denison and a hat trick over Allegheny in the team’s last two games. Wittenberg most recently beat Wooster in a 2-0 game as two different Tigers tallied goals for the win. In 2018, the two teams played twice, each with a different result. The first was taken by Kenyon who won 2-0, but the second game ended with Wittenberg scoring a lone goal and walking away victorious. It is certainly a toss up as to who will win on Sunday, but both teams will give all they’ve got to ensure that its ends in their favor.



