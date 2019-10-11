



Fourth-placed Holcombe head to the University of Birmingham on Saturday as they bid to keep pace with the frontrunners in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





A draw with Loughborough Students last weekend saw Holcombe slip down the table, but they will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Midlands.



“It has been a good start for us,” said Julie Garbett, Holcombe’s first team manager. “We've been building and improving with each game. It feels like a really cohesive, supportive team who are working hard to support each other and constantly improve.



“We’re focusing on improving from last weekend’s game, learning and building on it. The University of Birmingham picked up their first win of the season last week so I'm sure they will be looking to build on that performance to.”



Elsewhere, leaders Hampstead & Westminster will be looking to make it five out of five so far this season. They entertain an East Grinstead side still looking for their first win but they did play well last weekend when holding unbeaten Buckingham to a draw.



Another team with a 100% record, Surbiton are at home against Bowdon Hightown while Clifton Robinsons – who they had to fight hard to beat last weekend – will want to put in a similar display as they host Beeston.



In the top flight’s other match this Saturday, Loughborough Students head to Buckingham.



Reading have made a good start to life in Division One South with two wins from their opening two games and no goals conceded. They go to St Albans hoping to continue that form.



And Wimbledon are also looking to make it three out of three as they play host to Slough.



No team has a perfect record in the Investec Division One North, with four teams having a win and a draw from their opening games.



Two of those teams play each other this Saturday, with Leeds at home against Olton & West Warwicks, while the University of Durham go to Belper and Stourport host Leicester City.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 12 October 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v Loughborough Students 12:00

Surbiton v Bowdon Hightown 12:00

Clifton Robinsons v Beeston 13:00

Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead 13:30

Univ of Birmingham v Holcombe 14:30



Investec Division 1 North

Brooklands-Poynton v Gloucester City 11:45

Belper v Univ of Durham 13:30

Ben Rhydding v Swansea 13:30

Leeds v Olton & West Warwicks 14:00

Stourport v Leicester City 18:00



Investec Division 1 South

St Albans v Reading 13:00

Harleston Magpies v Isca 13:30

Cambridge City v Trojans 14:30

Wimbledon v Slough 15:45

Sevenoaks v Canterbury 17:00



Investec Conference East

Barnes v Wimbledon 12:00

Canterbury v Horsham 12:00

Bromley & Beckenham v Bedford 12:30

Southgate v Broxbourne 14:00

Chelmsford v Ipswich 14:45



Investec Conference North

Pendle Forest v Fylde 11:30

Doncaster v Sutton Coldfield 12:00

Beeston v Timperley 14:00

Wakefield v Alderley Edge 14:00

Cannock v Univ of Nottingham 15:30



Investec Conference West

Oxford University v Univ of Bristol 12:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Clifton Robinsons 12:30

Univ of Birmingham v Oxford Hawks 12:45

Basingstoke v Cheltenham 14:00

Surbiton v Exe 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release