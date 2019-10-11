



After firing an impressive 12 goals past the University of Exeter last weekend, Wimbledon head to Holcombe this Sunday as they bid to maintain their good start to the season in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Currently fourth in the table and one of just three teams unbeaten so far, Wimbledon will leap-frog third-placed Holcombe if they win.



Karl Stagno, Wimbledon’s coach, said: “Whilst pleasing to score 12 and keep a clean sheet, it means nothing in the grand scheme of things.



“We are working on becoming better on and off the pitch and looking to improve all the time. We are more interested in how we play and the manner with which we win or lose.



“We will continue to worry about our principles and how we want to play, but as always we will look at Holcombe and be aware of their strengths and weaknesses and their style too.”



Elsewhere, leaders Old Georgians go to Beeston as they aim to continue their great start to the season. Surbiton – who have scored 26 goals in their first three games and lie second – go to the University of Exeter, buoyed by successfully qualifying for the EuroHockey League KO8 last weekend.



Hampstead & Westminster were also in EuroHockey League action, narrowly missing out on a KO8 place, and they return with a home match against Brooklands MU.



Saturday’s late match sees bottom of the table Reading go to East Grinstead.



In the Men’s Division One North, the University of Durham have scored 12 goals in their first two matches and kept clean sheets on both occasions. They will want to secure another good result as they travel to Loughborough Students on Sunday.



Also with two wins from their first two games, Cardiff & Met go to Sheffield Hallam on Saturday evening, while Bowdon play at Leeds on Sunday.



And in the Men’s Division One South, early leaders Southgate play at Havant as they look to make it three out of three, while similarly Teddington have won their first two matches and will want to keep that run going as they host Oxted.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 12 October 2019):



Premier Division

East Grinstead v Reading 18:30



Division 1 North

Sheffield Hallam v Cardiff & Met 18:30



Conference East

Bromley & Beckenham v Bedford 14:30



Conference West

Old Cranleighans v Ashmoor 14:30

Richmond v Isca 18:00



Conference North

Wakefield v Barford Tigers 16:30



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 13 October 2019):



Premier Division

Univ of Exeter v Surbiton 12:00

Beeston v Old Georgians 14:00

Holcombe v Wimbledon 14:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Brooklands MU 14:30



Division 1 North

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Birmingham 13:30

City of Peterborough v Univ of Nottingham 14:00

Loughborough Students v Univ of Durham 14:00

Leeds v Bowdon 14:30



Division 1 South

Havant v Southgate 12:30

Teddington v Oxted 13:30

Fareham v Brighton & Hove 14:00

Oxford Hawks v Team Bath Buccaneers 14:00

Sevenoaks v Canterbury 14:00



Conference East

Cambridge City v London Edwardians 13:30

Chichester v St Albans 14:00

Old Loughtonians v Wapping 14:00

Harleston Magpies v Spencer 14:30



Conference West

Richmond v Ashmoor 13:30

Harborne v Cardiff University 14:00

Univ of Bristol v Cheltenham 14:00

Univ of Exeter v Khalsa Leamington 14:00

Old Cranleighans v Isca 14:30



Conference North

Deeside Ramblers v Didsbury Northern 13:30

Lichfield v Alderley Edge 13:30

Belper v Doncaster 14:00

Preston v Timperley 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release