



Nine members of the Great Britain U21 side that claimed gold at the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup will compete in the 2019 edition of the competition as the 18-strong squad travel to Malaysia hoping to repeat history.





Gareth Griffiths, Callum Mackenzie, James Mazarelo, Tim Nurse, James Oates, Nick Park, Matthew Ramshaw, Stuart Rushmere and Daniel West will look to make it consecutive gold medals at the competition when they begin the campaign on Saturday 12 October against New Zealand.



Rohan Bhuhi, Adam Buckle, Jamie Golden, Josh Gravestock, Oliver Payne, Thomas Russell, Toby Stanley, Ioan Wall and Conor Williamson are also named in the squad for the week-long competition.



After opening their campaign against New Zealand, the squad will then face Japan the following day.



Matches against Australia on 15 October, Malaysia the next day, and India on 18 October also loom for Jon Bleby’s side, before the final ranking game on Saturday 19 October with the opposition to be determined based on where teams finish in the pool.



With the squad announced and the opening match rapidly approaching, Head Coach Bleby commented:



“We’re really looking forward to getting the competition started against New Zealand. It’s a really unique tournament with great crowds, a good atmosphere and we get to play against opposition we don’t often get to play against. Quite a few teams bring the Asian style of hockey and we get to play against Australia too, so there are some different challenges for us. Also, the conditions are very different from Europe, it’s very hot which presents another really good challenge.



“We always go into a competition trying to take it one game at a time, but we’re trying to win every game, so our aim as it stands is to try and retain our title and win the tournament. At the same time, we know there are lots of very good teams here and it’s going to be tough, so we go into it with our eyes fully open but we’re confident and are going to go for it.



“The players really enjoy this competition, it’s a very unique experience for them in terms of the crowds, it’s on national TV out here, so it’s a great opportunity for them to play in a high-quality tournament with a pressurised environment.



GB squad for 2019 Sultan of Johor Cup:



Rohan Bhuhi – Loughborough Students

Adam Buckle – Nottingham University

Jamie Golden – Grove Menziehill

Josh Gravestock – Nottingham University

Gareth Griffiths – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Callum Mackenzie – Cardiff & Met

James Mazarelo – Loughborough Students

Tim Nurse – Bath Buccaneers

James Oates – Hampstead & Westminster

Nick Park – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Oliver Payne – Durham University

Matthew Ramshaw – Loughborough Students

Stuart Rushmere – Loughborough Students

Thomas Russell – Brooklands Manchester University/Liverpool JM University

Toby Stanley – Beeston

Ioan Wall – Cardiff & Met

Daniel West – Loughborough Students

Conor Williamson - Surbiton



GB fixtures for Sultan of Johor Cup:



Sat 12 Oct – GB v New Zealand (11:10am BST)

Sun 13 Oct – Japan v GB (9:10am BST)

Tue 15 Oct – GB v Australia (9:10am BST)

Wed 16 Oct – Malaysia v GB (11:10am BST)

Fri 18 Oct – India v GB (9:10am BST)

Sat 19 Oct – Rankings (5th v 6th – 8:40am BST; 3rd v 4th 11:10am BST; 1st v 2nd 1:40pm BST)



