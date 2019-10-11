



BUKIT JALIL: National hockey coach Roelant Oltmans (pic) is leaving no stone unturned as preparation for the Olympic playoff matches against





Britain in London on Nov 2 and 3 heats up.



The Speedy Tigers will head to the cool climate of Genting Highlands for training from Oct 14-16.



The final 20-player squad will be announced on Oct 17 before they fly off to Holland on Oct 20.



The team will play two warm-up matches in Holland before heading to London for the playoffs.



Oltman revealed that the team will be assisted by former Australian striker Michael McCann and also goalkeeping coach Martijn Drijver and penalty corner specialist Taeke Taekema – both from the Holland.



“We’ll be heading to Genting next week for training. While there we will hold physical training, video sessions and individual meeting with the players. Then we’ll name the squad for the playoffs, ” said Oltmans at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



“Everything has to be perfect... McCann did a good job when he was here before, he knows about English hockey so I have asked him to join us in London.



“We have made a couple of small changes in our game and we will test it in Holland.



“I see that our defending of penalty corners is getting more balanced, we now have the right players at the right position.



“We have also been trying to improve the communication on and off the field.”



Oltmans said the players have been reacting well to training and believes every improvement shown by them augurs well for the playoffs.“We are playing the world No. 7 and World Cup semi-finalists. We will have to fight all the way.



“It’s all about consistency, we are playing two matches and we need to be consistent in all eight quarters of the matches, ” said the 65-year-old Dutchman.



“At times we play good hockey in one quarter but after that the players tend to be dreaming... this cannot be happening in London.”



The Star of Malaysia