By Jugjet Singh





National hockey coach Roelant Oltmans says the team have been playing well in patches.



THE Malaysian hockey team have been told to work on the two “Cs” — consistency and concentration — as they gear up for the final Olympic Qualifier against Britain at the Lee Valley Stadium on Nov 2 and 3.





The national team have not featured in the Olympics since Sydney in 2000.



And, as such, Malaysia are leaving no stone unturned as they bid to overcome Britain in the two-leg Qualifier and seal their 10th Olympic appearance.



With just three weeks to go, the national hockey team’s training programme will see them heading to Cameron Highlands, then the Netherlands and, finally, London for their date with destiny.



With a spot in next year’s Tokyo Olympics at stake, national coach Roelant Oltmans is looking for consistency.



One of his four penalty corner flickers, Shahril Saabah, meanwhile, wants all 18 of them to be fully on their toes for both legs of the Qualifier.



“The most critical component right now is consistency. The team have been playing well over the last few months, but only in patches. They lack consistency,” said Oltmans.



“All the players are fit and fine, and checks are conducted regularly to make sure they are ready — physically and mentally.



“On Monday, we will head to Cameron Highlands to train for a few days. Then, we’re off to the Netherlands for a few warm-up matches against club sides. After that, it’s off to London.”



Apart from the warm-up matches in the Netherlands, the Malaysian players will also train under Michael McCann (former Australia forward), Taeke Taekema (former Dutch penalty corner supremo) and Martijn Driver (Dutch goalkeeping coach).



All three are no strangers to the team, having worked with the players earlier this year.



The national players could certainly do with all the help they can get as 1988 Olympic gold medallists Britain will be a tough nut to crack.



And Shahril is fully aware of what needs to be done on the field if they are to end Malaysia’s 20-year wait to qualify for the Olympics.



“We have done everything possible that a team could do. Now, it’s our turn to be on guard every second (when on the pitch) in both the matches. I believe we can do it,” he said.



New Straits Times