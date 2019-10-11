



In the latest of a series of videos featuring athletes that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Russia (FIH World Ranking: 22) men’s player Pavel Golubev looks ahead to his team’s trip to Bhubaneswar where they face eight times Olympic gold medallists India (WR:5). The all-important matches will take place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on 1/2 November 2019, with the winner booking their ticket to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. A transcript of Pavel’s thoughts on the matches can be found below.





The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How is your team preparing for these hugely important matches?



Pavel Golubev: “We have a nine-day camp in Holland with some test games. Then we are going to India four or five days before our games to get used to the weather and the pitch.”



What can we expect to see from your team in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Pavel Golubev: “[They are] really important games for us. We will do our best to succeed and show interesting and good hockey.”



What are your thoughts about India, your opponent in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Pavel Golubev: “India is one of the best teams in the world, and it’s really interesting and exciting to play against such teams. We are looking forward to playing against them.”



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



