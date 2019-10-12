By Elizabeth Mburugu





GreenSharks celebrate after scoring against Parkroad when they played Men Premier League at City Park. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Greensharks take on Wazalendo in one of two Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League matches lined up at City Park tomorrow.





Sharks will be out to end their poor show against Wazalendo who they have lost to in their last three encounters.



They will also be looking to bag maximum points and maintain their third spot on the standings.



However, they must be at their best as they face off with Wazalendo who are in their best form ever. Wazalendo thrashed Greensharks 3-0 in the first leg encounter in March this year.



Their brilliant form has seen them win nine out of 13 league encounters.



They are currently second on the standings with 29 points four less than champions Butali Warriors who will not be in action this weekend.



Greensharks on the other hand have played 14 matches, chalking seven wins, two draws and five losses garnering 23 points. They are two points above former champions Kenya Police who are fourth and ten adrift of leaders Butali.



Sharks captain Victor Osiche said tomorrow’s clash was a must win as bid to maintain second place.



“There is a lot at stake for us in the match against Wazalendo because we will not only be on the pitch to avenge our first leg 3-0 defeat but we will also be fighting to keep our season’s objectives on the right track. We aim for a top two finish and a win will boost our chances,” Osiche said.



Today, 2017 champions Kenya Police will take on United States International University of Africa (USIU-A). The law enforcers will be looking to overpower the students who held them to a 2-2 draw in June.



In the women’s title chase, Lakers will be in Nairobi to lock horns with USIU-A Spartans and Sliders.



The Standard Digital