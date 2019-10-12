By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Kenya Police's Brian Saina (right) dribbles past Western Jaguars' Conrad Wafula during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on October 6, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



There is all to play for when United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) host Lakers in the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League at the City Park Stadium.





Both teams players to a barren draw in the first leg in Kisumu.



Lakers will then wrap up their weekend tour of the capital with a tie against Sliders on Sunday.



While USIU will be keen to win and topple rivals Strathmore University - who are not in action this weekend - from the second position in the league standings, Lakers on other hand will be seeking to move into third place.



USIU are placed third on 17 points from nine matches, while Lakers are fourth on 15 points from the same number of matches.



Strathmore are second with 18 points from 11 matches.



Lakers captain Linah Barasa said the stakes are high as each team wants to prove their superiority.



“We have always given our best shot in every match we have played and this one against USIUA is not any different. It’s only that the battle for superiority is on the cards on Saturday and therefore we are determined,” noted Barasa.



CAUTIOUS



Her opposite number Harriet Omindi said they will approach the match cautiously.



“It’s a big match but we remain positive that we will be the eventual winners. The players are all fit and available for selection,” said Omindi.



in other matches on Saturday, Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) play Thika Rovers as Multi Media University welcome Bungoma Farmers in national men’s league.



In the men’s Premier League, former champions Kenya Police will be keen to keep alive their slim hopes of reclaiming the title when they play USIU-A in the late kick off.



The law enforcers beat Western Jaguars 2-1 last weekend.



On Sunday, Wazalendo have a chance to close in on league leaders and champions Butali, who are not in action again this weekend, when they parade against Greensharks.



Wazalendo are second on 29 points from 14 matches and a win against the Sharks will move them to 32 points one behind Butali although they have played one more match.



Greensharks are third with 23 points from 14 matches.



Oranje Leonas battle Technical University of Kenya in women’s Super League, before Wazalendo Masters play Bungoma in the men’s Super League.



JKUAT have a date with Karate Axiom in the men’s National League as Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) take on Multimedia (MMU) in the men’s Super League.



FIXTURES



Saturday



JKUAT v Thika Rovers (City Park, 12pm)

Multimedia v Bungoma Farmers (City Park, 2pm)

USIU A v Lakers (City Park,4pm)

Kenya Police v USIUA (City Park, 6pm)



Sunday



Oranje Leonas v TUK (City Park, 8am)

Sliders v Lakers (City Park, 9am)

Wazalendo Masters v Bungoma (City Park, 11am)

JKUAT v Karate Axiom (City Park, 1pm)

KCAU VS MMU (City Stadium, 3pm)

Greensharks v Wazalendo (City Park, 5pm)



Daily Nation