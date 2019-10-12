



Titwood is again the centre of attraction in this weekend`s Premiership action, first up is the women`s clash between league champions Edinburgh University and unbeaten Clydesdale Western, to be followed by Grange`s visit for the men`s encounter to see if they can bounce back from their recent EHL experience.





A perennial problem for the students` coach Sam Judge is the sizeable turnover of players at the start of each new season, and the issues that causes. For example, her new charges were caught cold on the opening day with a reversal at the hands of Watsonians.



However, since then they have imposed two sizeable victories over Hillhead and Merlins Gordonians, and now sit in third spot in the table.



Judge said: “We`re looking forward to the game this weekend. We`re not quite at full strength yet but not far off.



“We`ve got a lot of new faces so it`s taken us a few games to gel, but we`re getting there.”



But the Edinburgh coach is under no illusion about the task ahead at Titwood.



“Clydesdale will be confident as they are unbeaten and had a good victory against Western Wildcats. Titwood is always a difficult place to go and we`re expecting a tough game.”



Certainly Clydesdale`s single goal win over Western Wildcats was an important outcome for coach Derek Forsyth, Jen Eadie`s penalty corner strike separated the sides, and he maintained they just deserved to edge it.



Ironically, the sides meet again on Sunday, this time on Scottish Cup business at Peffermill.



Whatever the result at Titwood, leaders Dundee Wanderers will hope to hold on to pole position, perhaps only on goal difference, with a win at Merlins Gordonians.



The Aberdonians have conceded 21 goals in their three matches to date in the top flight, and will face the lethal finishing of Vikki Bunce, Lucy Williamson and Heather Howie. But, to be fair to Gordonians, their baptism in the top flight has been against Western Wildcats, Clydesdale Western, Edinburgh University and now Dundee Wanderers – the top four sides of last season.



In the other fixtures, Watsonians, in sixth place, will look to see off Glasgow University. Although coach Keith Smith will maintain that there are still some rough edges in the performance, recent victories over Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill are clear grounds for optimism.



Grove Menzieshill lost their unbeaten record to Watsonians last week and have the chance to regroup this Saturday against Hillhead.



Grove Menzieshill have opened up a two-point lead at the top of the men`s Premiership, and will be out to sustain that advantage away to Uddingston.



Tayside coach Neil Allan did admit that he felt his side were somewhat fortunate to take the three points against Watsonians last weekend, he paid tribute to the Edinburgh side`s fighting spirit, yet at the same time gratefully accepted the three points despite playing below par.



Six goals in three games is not bad shooting for Grove Menzieshill striker Keir Robb, and it was his sole strike that took the points last weekend. But the Taysiders will be without the influential Jamie Golden, he is in Malaysia with the GB under-21 side at the Sultan of Johor tournament.



It is difficult to guess what Uddingston`s destiny will be this season, a draw against Dundee Wanderers and a 5-1 reversal at the hands of Edinburgh University is a tough start.



Western Wildcats will hope to hold on to second spot at home to Kelburne. Their youngsters – Andrew and Joe McConnell, Rob Harwood and Fraser Moran – have been mostly behind the 17 goals already in their three outings so far.



It has not been an easy start for Kelburne coach Gordon Shepherd – Grange, Grove Menzieshill and now Western Wildcats – although his side got their first point against Hillhead last weekend.



Grange, after a tough EHL outing, will need to pick up the domestic cudgels at Titwood against Clydesdale to maintain their challenge. At the moment the Edinburgh side trail Grove Menzieshill by three points, but they do have a game in hand against Uddingston to come.



Clydesdale on their own patch could be a challenge, as Western Wildcats found out on the opening day of the season. The Titwood-based outfit have match-winners emerging, Struan Walker from open play and Andrew Allan in the set piece department.



Graham Moodie`s Edinburgh University have quietly slipped into fourth spot after wins over Uddingston and Clydesdale, and the students will be out to maintain their momentum away to a Dundee Wanderers` outfit with a single point to their name.



If Watsonians can demonstrate the form that almost caused a shock at Grove Menzieshill last weekend at home to Hillhead, then the Edinburgh side could start to progress up the table.



The first round of the men`s Scottish Cup is on Sunday with six ties – the other sides have byes.



The pick of the bunch is at Bothwell Castle Policies where Uddingston entertain Clydesdale in an all-Premiership encounter. In the other ties Premiership sides Watsonians, Edinburgh University, Dundee Wanderers and Western Wildcats will be hoping to progress at the expense of sides from the lower divisions.



The women`s cup have sixteen ties involving 1st as well as 2nd and even 3rd teams in the mix.



Scottish Hockey Union media release