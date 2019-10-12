By Jugjet Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini (2nd-left) gives instructions to his players during the training session in Johor Baru. - NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim.



The Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Baru, which starts today, will be a good test for Malaysia ahead of the Junior World Cup qualifiers.





Nor Saiful Zaini’s team will be up against defending champions Britain, Australia, India, New Zealand and Japan in the annual Under-21 event.



And these players will be eligible for the Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka on June 4-14 next year, which is a Junior World Cup qualifier.



“We will try to finish on the podium to erase the memory of finishing fifth last year. This is important as some of the best junior teams in the world are competing here,” said Saiful.



Malaysia will open against India today (8.35pm) at the Taman Daya Stadium.



India coach B.J. Kariappa was confident of his team’s chances, saying: “The players have been put through strenuous training and have improved. However, they will have to find a way to apply what they have been doing in training on the field,” Kariappa told Times of India.



After India, Saiful’s boys will take on Australia tomorrow, followed by New Zealand (Tuesday), Britain (Wednesday) and Japan (Friday).



New Straits Times