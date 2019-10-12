

Kane Russell bagged four goals as the Black Sticks men's hockey team scored a series-levelling win over Japan in Stratford on Saturday. (FILE PIC) DAVID ROWLAND/PHOTOSPORT



A four-goal haul from Kane Russell has helped the Black Sticks men's hockey team to a series-levelling 6-3 win over Japan in Stratford on Saturday.





Still smarting from their 2-1 defeat in the opening test on Thursday night, the hosts came out focused and determined, and that translated into a dominant bounce-back performance.



Right from the outset, New Zealand were in the ascendancy, with a first-minute turnover seeing Russell pounce, beat several defenders and smash a reverse shot into goal.



And in the blink of an eye, the Kiwis doubled their advantage in just the second minute, as Stephen Jenness finished off some classy passing in the attacking circle.



Not to be outdone, though, Japan completed the scoring in a highly entertaining first quarter, with a fifth-minute response from Hiromasa Ochiai, who jumped on a Black Sticks turnover and crashed a forehand shot into goal to bring the visitors back into it.



The hosts continued to show their attacking flair at the start of the second quarter, with Jacob Smith finding himself on the end of some more outstanding passing, with his goal putting the Sticks two goals ahead once more.





The Black Sticks had plenty of goals to celebrate as they bounced back in style in the second test of the series. (FILE PIC) IAN HITCHCOCK/GETTY IMAGES



Russell then scored his second from a powerful drag flick that Yusuke Takano couldn't keep out, and the home side had themselves a 4-1 halftime lead.



Japan kept hanging in, opening the second-half scoring when a powerful low drag flick from Hirotaka Zendana found its way past the New Zealand runners and squeezed between the posts.



But the Black Sticks responded just a minute later, with a drag flick from a penalty corner connecting with a Japan foot, and Russell then converting the ensuing penalty stroke for his hat-trick, as the hosts went to three-quarter-time 5-2 ahead.



Russell then bagged his fourth goal in the 48th minute, after converting his second penalty corner, before Zendana grabbed a consolation double on fulltime from a drag flick.



The third match of the series is on Monday evening, with the fourth and final test a day later.



