

GB are hoping for another Olympic opportunity, having not progressed from the group stages at Rio 2016



Great Britain's Test series in Spain finished level at 1-1 after the hosts secured a 4-1 victory in Valencia.





GB won the Thursday's first match 1-0 but were a goal down after 14 minutes.



Alan Forsyth levelled seconds later but Spain regained the lead midway through the second quarter and scored again after 47 minutes, before Roc Oliva added a fourth six minutes from time.



GB next face Malaysia in two games at Lee Valley on 2-3 November as they bid to book an Olympic place at Tokyo 2020.



Following Ian Sloan's 100th combined appearance for England and GB and Phil Roper's 50th GB cap on Thursday, there was another milestone in the British team.



East Grinstead's Chris Griffiths appeared as a substitute to record his 100th international appearance for England and GB but his team could not deny Spain a first victory against them in normal time since 2014.



