Chris Griffiths’ 100th international appearance did not quite go to plan as Great Britain’s men lost their second and final Test to Spain as the series finished level at 1-1.





Having seen three of his compatriots achieve milestones in a 1-0 victory yesterday, today saw the turn of the forward as he reached a century of caps for England and GB.



Fellow attacker Alan Forsyth found himself on the scoresheet at the end of the first quarter, levelling seconds after Marc Bolto had given Spain the lead.



Ricardo Sanchez restored the advantage for the hosts midway through the second quarter and the game remained that way until the final 47th minute when Alvaro Iglesias doubled their lead.



Roc Oliva then added a fourth six minutes from time to give Spain a first victory over GB in normal time since 2014.



Next up for Danny Kerry’s side it’s the FIH Olympic Qualifier, where they will take on Malaysia in two matches at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November as they bid to book their spot at Tokyo 2020.



Spain 4 (2)

Bolto (14', FG); Sanchez (23', FG); Iglesias (47', FG), Oliva (54', PC)



Great Britain 1 (1)

Forsyth (15', FG)



Starting XI: Gibson, Ames, Weir, Ward, Roper, Dixon (C), Condon, Sanford, Sorsby, Calnan, Draper

Subs (used): Willars, Forsyth, Martin, Griffiths, Waller, Gall

Subs (unused): Pinner, Sloan, Ansell



