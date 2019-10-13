Johnny Amundson





Ohio State senior back Whitney Harris (11) runs down the field during a game against Louisville on Sept. 15. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Rachel Jaycox | For The Lantern



The Michigan Wolverines field hockey team snapped Ohio State’s two-game winning streak in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win at Buckeye Varsity Field.





No. 11 Michigan (9-3, 3-1 Big Ten) bested No. 18 Ohio State (6-5, 1-3) in three major categories. The Wolverines had 24 shots, 15 on goal, while the Buckeyes managed just four shots and three on goal. Michigan also had 10 penalty corners to Ohio State’s two.



Michigan’s game winner came off a nicely placed through-ball by sophomore midfielder Sofia Southam that senior midfielder Meg Dowthwaite was able to chip into the corner. It was Dowthwaite’s sixth goal of the year, tied for the Wolverine-best. The goal came in sudden death overtime, and the Michigan players ran onto the field to celebrate together with Dowthwaite and Southam.



The Buckeyes played a player down through parts of the game, as they got penalized with yellow cards three times, twice in the third quarter and once in the fourth. Michigan didn’t have any yellow cards called against them.



“They worked hard today,” Ohio State head coach Jarred Martin said. “I think our ability to fight and sustain, despite being a player, or players, down for a majority of time was great.”



Ohio State sophomore goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez was a major reason that the Buckeyes kept the Wolverines scoreless into the fourth quarter. She had a season-high 13 saves in total, including multiple diving efforts. Hernandez, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the season, has 48 saves and a 74 percent save percentage on the season.



The first goal of the game came in the 50th minute off of a Michigan penalty corner. Sophomore midfielder Emma Tamer put the ball past Hernandez to put Michigan up 1-0.



Ohio State freshman midfielder Mackenzie Allessie responded almost immediately with an unassisted strike from close range. The goal is Allessie’s 12th of the year, and her sixth game in the past seven with at least one goal.



Despite the loss, Hernandez and the Buckeyes allowed just one Michigan goal on its 10 penalty corner attempts.



“I want my calls to sound confident, like reading who’s at the top of the circle. Saying with confidence, ‘Alright, we’re going to do this guys’. And then going out with confidence,” Hernandez said.



Ohio State falls to 24-44-3 all time versus Michigan. Ohio State hasn’t beaten Michigan in field hockey since the 2011 season, though the Buckeyes have played close games and forced overtime in each of Martin’s three years as head coach.



Ohio State has a quick turnaround before its next game on Sunday, hosting the No. 16 Stanford Cardinals at 3 p.m.



