Paragon keeps champs Ventures winless
by Nigel Simon
Danielle Thompson scored a pair of goals as Paragon kept defending champions Ventures winless after three matches, via a 3-2 triumph in their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Women's Open Division clash at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Friday night.
Thompson opened the scoring in the first minute while Keima Gardiner doubled the advantage to 2-0 in the tenth followed by Thompson's second on the half-hour mark.
However, Ventures, losers of their opening two matches of their title defence versus Shandy Carib Magnolias, 3-4 and Malvern, 3-6, did not drop their heads and got themselves back into the match with goals from Amanda George in the 31st, and Krystal Ribeiro in the 32nd.
But in the end, Paragon managed to hold on for the win, the team's first in three matches while handing Ventures a third defeat.
At the top of the four-team women's round-robin table are Magnolias and Malvern with six points each from two matches,
Defence Force makes it 3 straight wins
National forward Shaquille Daniel also netted a brace to lead Defence Force to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Paragon for a third straight win in the Men's Open Division.
Tariq Singh fired Paragon ahead in the 19th minute, but Daniel hit back for Defence Force with efforts in the 24th and 34th to seal the win and remain perfect with maximum nine points, three ahead of Police on the seven-team round-robin table at the end of which the top four advances to the semifinals.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Open Women:
Paragon 3 (Danielle Thompson 1st, 30th, Keima Gardiner 10th) vs Ventures 2 (Amanda George 31st, Krystal Ribeiro 32nd)
Open Men
Defence Force 2 (Shaquille Daniel 24th, 34th) vs Paragon 1 (Tariq Singh 19th)
Trinity Men
Police 8 (Nicholas Wren 1st, 5th, 20th, 32nd, 40th, Victor Fredericks 9th, 36th, Kerywn Hume 39th) vs Fatima 0
Mixed Veterans
Malvern 3 (Korry Barnett 4th, 10th, Andrea Jackson 16th, 29th) vs QPCC 3 (Rob Wyatt 19th, 20th, Azad Ali 10th)
The Trinidad Guardian