by Nigel Simon



Danielle Thomp­son scored a pair of goals as Paragon kept de­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Ven­tures win­less af­ter three match­es, via a 3-2 tri­umph in their T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Women's Open Di­vi­sion clash at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street, Wood­brook on Fri­day night.





Thomp­son opened the scor­ing in the first minute while Keima Gar­diner dou­bled the ad­van­tage to 2-0 in the tenth fol­lowed by Thomp­son's sec­ond on the half-hour mark.



How­ev­er, Ven­tures, losers of their open­ing two match­es of their ti­tle de­fence ver­sus Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias, 3-4 and Malvern, 3-6, did not drop their heads and got them­selves back in­to the match with goals from Aman­da George in the 31st, and Krys­tal Ribeiro in the 32nd.



But in the end, Paragon man­aged to hold on for the win, the team's first in three match­es while hand­ing Ven­tures a third de­feat.



At the top of the four-team women's round-robin ta­ble are Mag­no­lias and Malvern with six points each from two match­es,



De­fence Force makes it 3 straight wins



Na­tion­al for­ward Shaquille Daniel al­so net­ted a brace to lead De­fence Force to a come-from-be­hind 2-1 vic­to­ry over Paragon for a third straight win in the Men's Open Di­vi­sion.



Tariq Singh fired Paragon ahead in the 19th minute, but Daniel hit back for De­fence Force with ef­forts in the 24th and 34th to seal the win and re­main per­fect with max­i­mum nine points, three ahead of Po­lice on the sev­en-team round-robin ta­ble at the end of which the top four ad­vances to the semi­fi­nals.



FRI­DAY'S RE­SULTS



Open Women:



Paragon 3 (Danielle Thomp­son 1st, 30th, Keima Gar­diner 10th) vs Ven­tures 2 (Aman­da George 31st, Krys­tal Ribeiro 32nd)



Open Men



De­fence Force 2 (Shaquille Daniel 24th, 34th) vs Paragon 1 (Tariq Singh 19th)



Trin­i­ty Men



Po­lice 8 (Nicholas Wren 1st, 5th, 20th, 32nd, 40th, Vic­tor Fred­er­icks 9th, 36th, Kery­wn Hume 39th) vs Fa­ti­ma 0



Mixed Vet­er­ans



Malvern 3 (Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 4th, 10th, An­drea Jack­son 16th, 29th) vs QPCC 3 (Rob Wy­att 19th, 20th, Azad Ali 10th)



