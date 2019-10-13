

Buckingham's Eloise Laity celebrates their second goal. Credit Andrew Smith



High-flying Hampstead & Westminster dropped their first points of the season in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday, with visitors East Grinstead battling to a dramatic 4-4 draw.





The visitors powered into a 3-0 lead in the first 17 minutes through Ellie Rayer, Sophie Bray and Laura Unsworth, and although Lily Owsley pulled one back for Hampstead & Westminster on 19 minutes East Grinstead still had the upper hand.



Further goals from Jo Leigh and another from Owsley levelled the match at 3-3. Unsworth’s second goal put East Grinstead back in front, before Meg Byas ensured the spoils were shared with a 64th minute goal.



Surbiton are now two points clear at the top of the table after notching up their fifth win in a row, a 2-0 victory at Bowdon Hightown.



Erica Sanders got the reigning champions off to a flyer with a seventh minute field goal before Giselle Ansley doubled the lead with a 20th minute penalty stroke with the score ending 2-0.



Natasha James, Eloise Laity and Alexandra Naughalty all scored in Buckingham’s 3-1 win against Loughborough Students, with Lucy Millington scoring the visitor’s lone goal.



Paige Gillott scored two goals in Beeston’s 2-1 away win over Clifton Robinson. Natasha Marke-Jones had put the home side ahead after eight minutes, before Gillott struck once in each half.



Elsewhere Lauren Hunt sealed a 3-1 victory for the University of Birmingham after Rafaela Brandao-Lee and Coca Hall’s earlier goals. Candice Manuel scored Holcombe’s only goal.



Investec Women’s Division 1 North



Two goals from Charlotte McShane helped Gloucester City secure their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory at Brooklands-Poynton in the Investec Women’s Division One North.



Annabelle Watton pulled one back in the final minute for Brooklands, but it was just a consolation.



The University of Durham are top of the early table after winning 2-0 at Belper thanks to goals from Mollie D’arcy-Rice and Megan Cottee.



Leicester City had Olive Hepi to thank for a 3-2 win at Stourport. She scored in the first and last quarter of the game, while Rachel Mack was also on target for them.



Elsewhere Swansea were 1-0 winners at Ben Rhydding, while Leeds and Olton & West Warwicks battled out a 1-1 draw.



Investec Women’s Division 1 South



Wimbledon were one of two sides to remain unbeaten in the Investec Division One South as they recorded a 3-0 home victory against Slough.



Georgie Blackwood, Anna Toman and Fiona Semple all found the net in the second half for Wimbledon in a win that sees them stay top of the table on nine points.



Reading needed a pair of second half goals to break their stalemate with St Albans and stay level on points with leaders Wimbledon.



Emma Thomas gave Reading a second half lead before Milly Crosby sealed the game with a 65th minute strike to win the game 3-1.



Elsewhere, Cambridge City beat Trojans 1-0 at home, Harleston Magpies’s fourth minute goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Isca while Sevenoaks and Canterbury drew 2-2.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Alice Klugman netted a hat-trick for Surbiton’s second team as they beat Exe 4-0, making it three wins out of three in the Investec Conference West.



Maddie Long started Surbiton’s scoring in the fourth minute before Klugman’s three.



Oxford Hawks went second in the table thanks to a 3-0 victory over the University of Birmingham’s second team.



Caro Harris sealed her brace with a 63rd minute strike for the winners.



Investec Women’s Conference North



The University of Nottingham kept up the pressure on league leaders Sutton Coldfield as they beat Cannock 7-1 in the Investec Conference North.



Jordan Homann scored four goals in leading her side to victory.



Sutton Coldfield managed to remain top on goal difference with a 3-0 away victory at Doncaster with Vicky Woolford scoring twice for the Midlands outfit.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Lauren Burgess’ second goal of the game proved to be the difference for Wimbledon as they took all three points away at Barnes, staying top of the Investec Conference East on maximum points.



Natalie Wray and Rose Winter also scored in Wimbledon’s 4-3 victory.



Bromley & Beckenham scored in the dying minutes to salvage a home point against Bedford.



Bromley were 3-1 down with seven minutes to spare but Charlotte Ridout quickly replied for the home side before Vallisa Armstrong struck the equaliser a minute from time.



England Hockey Board Media release