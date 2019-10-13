

Britain’s Toby Stanley (right) and New Zealand’s Connor Greentree tussling for the ball during their Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johor Baru yesterday. NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



AUSTRALIA had to work doubly hard to edge Japan 2-1 in hockey’s curtain raiser of the Sultan of Johor Cup at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday.





Ehren Hazell was the saviour for the team from Down Under when he scored in the third and 33rd minutes. Japan replied through Takuma Niwa (15th).



In other matches, India defeated Malaysia 4-2 while Britain beat New Zealand 2-0, with goals from Thomas Russell (34th) and James Oates (58th).



Australia coach Ben Bishop said he had expected a hard time from Japan.



‘Last year we faced the same predicament in our first match against Japan (which Australia won 2-1).



‘So this year we came onto the pitch expecting another tough fight, and Japan gave my players exactly that.’



Bishop feels that Australia need to improve their penalty corner battery when they face Malaysia today.



‘We had a handful of penalty corners but failed to score any,’ he said.



‘We need to improve on this aspect because I expect another tough fight from Malaysia.



‘Malaysian players are fast and skilful, so we need to be ready for everything.’



TODAY: Malaysia v Australia (8.35pm), Japan v Britain (4pm), India v New Zealand (6pm).



