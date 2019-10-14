Govia keeps Magnolias perfect in indoor hockey
By Nigel Simon
Brianna Govia scored a pair of goals as Shandy Carib Magnolias came from behind to whip Malvern 4-1 in a clash of unbeaten teams as the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Women’s Open Division series continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Saturday.
After a goalless first quarter, Kherdine Gonsales opened the scoring for Malvern in the 20th minute but within two minutes Govia got Magnolias level.
Mika Ella Tang then fired Magnolias into the lead in the 30th before Govia got her second in the 31st and Fiona O’Brien added a fourth item in the 36th to seal a third straight win for their club to move to maximum nine points, three more than the Malvernites.
In the Men’s Championship Division, national defender Marcus James scored with the final play to earn unbeaten leaders Defence Force a 3-3 draw with title-holders Queen’s Park Cricket Club.
Shawn Lee Quay put the Parkites ahead as early as the third minute only for Mickel Pierre to get Defence Force on even terms in the 12th.
Lee Quay then restored his team’s slim lead in the 18th but on the half-hour mark Pierre replied again for the “Teteron Men” to level the match at 2-2.
Two minutes later, Aiden De Gannes handed the Parkites a third lead at 3-2. But just when that seemed enough to put an end to Defence Force’s three-match winning streak, James conjured up the last-minute equaliser.
The draw left Defence Force top of the seven-team table with ten points from four matches while QPCC improved to four after two matches.
Malvern were the biggest winners on the day as they hammered Shape 14-3, led by a seven-goal display from Daniel Byer (sixth, 10th, 15th, 27th, 28th, 31st and 32nd).
Aidan Marcano also chipped in with a beaver-trick (27th, 30th, 33rd and 34th) for Malvern, second with six points from four matches, while Shawn Phillip got two and Jovan Wren the other. Sheldon De Lisle got all three items for Shape, who are now without a point from three matches.
And in perhaps the keenest match of the tournament so far, Kelon Skerritt got all four goals as a youthful Paragon came from behind to stun a star-studded Police 4-3.
Skerritt scored in the sixth 28th, 33rd and 40th minutes to cancel out Jordan Reynos’ treble for Police in the third, 12th, and 21st minutes.
(TTHF Indoor Results)
UNDER-19 BOYS:
Malvern 7 (Aidan Marcano 6’, 20’, 21’, 32’, Shawn Phillip 4’, Sheldon Phillip 24’, Levi Anderson 30’) v QPCC 2 (Aidan Elias 4’, Ethan reynos 36’)
Fatima 17 (Matthew Perreira 3’, 7’, 10’, 37’, Matthew Newallo 11’, 12’, 13’, Ghardel Elcock 13’, 18’, 19’, 27’, Roshane Hamilton 10’, 26’, Kaleb Pierre 14’, 15’, 16’, Alexei Mohammed 25’) v Notre Dame 0
UNDER-19 GIRLS:
Paragon 8 (Naomi Sampson 6’, 17’, 36’, Nkese Antoine 2’, 36’, Celeste Clarke 31’, 33’, Monorka Lewis-Weekes 40’) v Raiders 0
TRINITY MEN:
QPCC 7 (Justin Day 2’, 29’, Michael Durity 5’, 7’, Christian Mack 6’, 16’, 25’) v Malvern 2 (Jaidi Akii-Bua 5’, Marlon Jackson 17’)
TRINITY WOMEN:
Police 3 (Abigail Williams 30’, Ruth Narcis 36’, Teneil Garcia 40’) v Notre Dame 2 (Nicole Whiteman 7’, Shantel Garcia 33’)
MEN’S OPEN:
Paragon 4 (Kelon Skerrit 6’, 28’, 33’, 40’) v Police 3 (Jordan Reynos 3’, 12’, 21’)
Malvern 14 (Daniel Byer 6’, 10’, 15’, 27’, 28’, 31’, 32’, Aidan Marcano 27’, 30’, 33’, 34’, Shawn Phillip 29’, 39’, Jovan Wren 8’) v Shape 3 (Sheldon De Lisle 13’, 24’, 25’)
Defence Force 3 (Mickel Pierre 12’, 30’, Marcus James 40’) v QPCC 3 (Shawn Lee Quay 3’, 18’, Aidan De Gannes 32’)
WOMEN’S OPEN:
Magnolias 4 (Brianna Govia 22nd, 31’, Mika Ella Tang 30’, Fiona O’Brien 36’) v Malvern 1 (Kherdine Gonsales 20’)
MIXED VETERANS:
Notre Dame 11 (Leon Ramdeen 6’, 26’, 33’, Keith De Peza 5’, 28’, Nigel Noel 20’, Douglas Camacho 39’, Akil Nancoo 27’, 28’ pen, Garth Baptiste 31’, Carol Wynn-Whiteman 36’) v Fatima 7 (Alan Young 3’, 10’, 13’, 29’, 39’, Rolph Young 22’, Colin Young 22’)
UNDER-19 GIRLS:
Paragon 3 (Naomi Sampson 3’, 38’, Nkese Antoine 24’) v SC Magnolias 3 (Toni Campbell 25’, 30’, 40’)
UNDER-19 BOYS:
Malvern 21 (Aidan Marcano 2’, 16’, 21’, 23’, 25’, 35’, Shawn Phillip 21’, 29’, 35’, 37’, 39’, Idi Akii-Bua 3’, 12’, 12’, Tyrese Benjamin 6’, 8’, 36’, Sheldon Phillip 6’, 28’, Jaidi Akii-Bua 16’, Jovan Wren 23’) v Notre Dame 1 (Nicholas Whiteman 5’)
MEN’S OPEN:
QPCC 12 (Shawn Lee Quay 7’, 12’, 23’, 31’, 33’, Kadeem Fortune 10’, 24’, 36’, Dominic Young 20’, 36’, Marcus Pascal 28’, 39’) v Shape 1 (Leumas Neptune 22’)
Paragon 7 (Kelon Skeritt 4’, 25’, 34’, 36’, Christian John 7’, 23’, Tariq Singh 24’) v Fatima 1 (Adam Perreira 26’)
Police 7 (Jordan Reynos 5’, 7’, 18’, 27’, Nicholas Grant 11’, Wayne Legerton 31’, Justin Beharry 35’) v Malvern 1 (Aidan Marcano 15’)
TRINITY MEN:
QPCC 8 (Jordan Weekes 8’, Justin Day 10’, 25’, 32’, Richard Thomas 14’, 27’, 34’, Edrich Francois 39’) v Fatima 0
Carib 9 (Jalani James 7’, 17’, 20’, 36’, 38’, 39’, Jael St Louis 3’, Dane Francis 10’, Jerome Joseph 26’) v Police 2 (Mickel Cupid 6’, 8’)
MIXED VETERANS:
Malvern 5 (Damian Gordon 10’, 24’, 35’, Cecile Wren 28’, Korry Barnett 6’) v Defence Force 1 (Kirth Davis 5’)
Police 6 (Suzette Pierre 3’, 27’, Roger Daniel 4’, Gary Griffith 17’, 30’, 37’) v Fatima 2 (Brian Garcia 31, 40’)
QPCC 6 v Fatima 2
The Trinidad Guardian