Govia keeps Magnolias perfect in indoor hockey

Published on Monday, 14 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 43
By Nigel Simon

Bri­an­na Govia scored a pair of goals as Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias came from be­hind to whip Malvern 4-1 in a clash of un­beat­en teams as the T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Women’s Open Di­vi­sion se­ries con­tin­ued at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty on Sat­ur­day.



Af­ter a goal­less first quar­ter, Kher­dine Gon­sales opened the scor­ing for Malvern in the 20th minute but with­in two min­utes Govia got Mag­no­lias lev­el.

Mi­ka El­la Tang then fired Mag­no­lias in­to the lead in the 30th be­fore Govia got her sec­ond in the 31st and Fiona O’Brien added a fourth item in the 36th to seal a third straight win for their club to move to max­i­mum nine points, three more than the Malver­nites.

In the Men’s Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion, na­tion­al de­fend­er Mar­cus James scored with the fi­nal play to earn un­beat­en lead­ers De­fence Force a 3-3 draw with ti­tle-hold­ers Queen’s Park Crick­et Club.

Shawn Lee Quay put the Parkites ahead as ear­ly as the third minute on­ly for Mick­el Pierre to get De­fence Force on even terms in the 12th.

Lee Quay then re­stored his team’s slim lead in the 18th but on the half-hour mark Pierre replied again for the “Teteron Men” to lev­el the match at 2-2.

Two min­utes lat­er, Aiden De Gannes hand­ed the Parkites a third lead at 3-2. But just when that seemed enough to put an end to De­fence Force’s three-match win­ning streak, James con­jured up the last-minute equalis­er.

The draw left De­fence Force top of the sev­en-team ta­ble with ten points from four match­es while QPCC im­proved to four af­ter two match­es.

Malvern were the biggest win­ners on the day as they ham­mered Shape 14-3, led by a sev­en-goal dis­play from Daniel By­er (sixth, 10th, 15th, 27th, 28th, 31st and 32nd).

Aidan Mar­cano al­so chipped in with a beaver-trick (27th, 30th, 33rd and 34th) for Malvern, sec­ond with six points from four match­es, while Shawn Phillip got two and Jo­van Wren the oth­er. Shel­don De Lisle got all three items for Shape, who are now with­out a point from three match­es.

And in per­haps the keen­est match of the tour­na­ment so far, Kelon Sker­ritt got all four goals as a youth­ful Paragon came from be­hind to stun a star-stud­ded Po­lice 4-3.

Sker­ritt scored in the sixth 28th, 33rd and 40th min­utes to can­cel out Jor­dan Reynos’ tre­ble for Po­lice in the third, 12th, and 21st min­utes.

(TTHF In­door Re­sults)

UN­DER-19 BOYS:

Malvern 7 (Aidan Mar­cano 6’, 20’, 21’, 32’, Shawn Phillip 4’, Shel­don Phillip 24’, Levi An­der­son 30’) v QPCC 2 (Aidan Elias 4’, Ethan reynos 36’)

Fa­ti­ma 17 (Matthew Per­reira 3’, 7’, 10’, 37’, Matthew Newal­lo 11’, 12’, 13’, Ghard­el El­cock 13’, 18’, 19’, 27’, Roshane Hamil­ton 10’, 26’, Kaleb Pierre 14’, 15’, 16’, Alex­ei Mo­hammed 25’) v Notre Dame 0

UN­DER-19 GIRLS:

Paragon 8 (Nao­mi Samp­son 6’, 17’, 36’, Nkese An­toine 2’, 36’, Ce­leste Clarke 31’, 33’, Monor­ka Lewis-Weekes 40’) v Raiders 0

TRIN­I­TY MEN:

QPCC 7 (Justin Day 2’, 29’, Michael Du­ri­ty 5’, 7’, Chris­t­ian Mack 6’, 16’, 25’) v Malvern 2 (Jai­di Akii-Bua 5’, Mar­lon Jack­son 17’)

TRIN­I­TY WOMEN:

Po­lice 3 (Abi­gail Williams 30’, Ruth Nar­cis 36’, Teneil Gar­cia 40’) v Notre Dame 2 (Nicole White­man 7’, Shantel Gar­cia 33’)

MEN’S OPEN:

Paragon 4 (Kelon Sker­rit 6’, 28’, 33’, 40’) v Po­lice 3 (Jor­dan Reynos 3’, 12’, 21’)

Malvern 14 (Daniel By­er 6’, 10’, 15’, 27’, 28’, 31’, 32’, Aidan Mar­cano 27’, 30’, 33’, 34’, Shawn Phillip 29’, 39’, Jo­van Wren 8’) v Shape 3 (Shel­don De Lisle 13’, 24’, 25’)

De­fence Force 3 (Mick­el Pierre 12’, 30’, Mar­cus James 40’) v QPCC 3 (Shawn Lee Quay 3’, 18’, Aidan De Gannes 32’)

WOMEN’S OPEN:

Mag­no­lias 4 (Bri­an­na Govia 22nd, 31’, Mi­ka El­la Tang 30’, Fiona O’Brien 36’) v Malvern 1 (Kher­dine Gon­sales 20’)

MIXED VET­ER­ANS:

Notre Dame 11 (Leon Ramdeen 6’, 26’, 33’, Kei­th De Peza 5’, 28’, Nigel Noel 20’, Dou­glas Ca­ma­cho 39’, Ak­il Nan­coo 27’, 28’ pen, Garth Bap­tiste 31’, Car­ol Wynn-White­man 36’) v Fa­ti­ma 7 (Alan Young 3’, 10’, 13’, 29’, 39’, Rolph Young 22’, Col­in Young 22’)

UN­DER-19 GIRLS:

Paragon 3 (Nao­mi Samp­son 3’, 38’, Nkese An­toine 24’) v SC Mag­no­lias 3 (Toni Camp­bell 25’, 30’, 40’)

UN­DER-19 BOYS:

Malvern 21 (Aidan Mar­cano 2’, 16’, 21’, 23’, 25’, 35’, Shawn Phillip 21’, 29’, 35’, 37’, 39’, Idi Akii-Bua 3’, 12’, 12’, Tyrese Ben­jamin 6’, 8’, 36’, Shel­don Phillip 6’, 28’, Jai­di Akii-Bua 16’, Jo­van Wren 23’) v Notre Dame 1 (Nicholas White­man 5’)

MEN’S OPEN:

QPCC 12 (Shawn Lee Quay 7’, 12’, 23’, 31’, 33’, Kadeem For­tune 10’, 24’, 36’, Do­minic Young 20’, 36’, Mar­cus Pas­cal 28’, 39’) v Shape 1 (Leu­mas Nep­tune 22’)

Paragon 7 (Kelon Skeritt 4’, 25’, 34’, 36’, Chris­t­ian John 7’, 23’, Tariq Singh 24’) v Fa­ti­ma 1 (Adam Per­reira 26’)

Po­lice 7 (Jor­dan Reynos 5’, 7’, 18’, 27’, Nicholas Grant 11’, Wayne Leg­erton 31’, Justin Be­har­ry 35’) v Malvern 1 (Aidan Mar­cano 15’)

TRIN­I­TY MEN:

QPCC 8 (Jor­dan Weekes 8’, Justin Day 10’, 25’, 32’, Richard Thomas 14’, 27’, 34’, Edrich Fran­cois 39’) v Fa­ti­ma 0

Carib 9 (Jalani James 7’, 17’, 20’, 36’, 38’, 39’, Jael St Louis 3’, Dane Fran­cis 10’, Jerome Joseph 26’) v Po­lice 2 (Mick­el Cu­pid 6’, 8’)

MIXED VET­ER­ANS:

Malvern 5 (Dami­an Gor­don 10’, 24’, 35’, Ce­cile Wren 28’, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 6’) v De­fence Force 1 (Kirth Davis 5’)

Po­lice 6 (Suzette Pierre 3’, 27’, Roger Daniel 4’, Gary Grif­fith 17’, 30’, 37’) v Fa­ti­ma 2 (Bri­an Gar­cia 31, 40’)

QPCC 6 v Fa­ti­ma 2

The Trinidad Guardian

