



Old Georgians remain top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division table after securing a narrow 2-1 victory over hosts Beeston on Sunday.





Goals from Tom Watson and Ed Carson were enough for the visitors to take the win, with Beeston’s only score coming from Lucas Ward mid-way through the first half.



That leaves Old Georgians one point ahead of Surbiton, who have a 100% record but have played a game less.



Surbiton maintained their great form with an 8-2 victory at the University of Exeter. There were two goals each for Josh Redstone, Ben Boon and Luke Taylor, while Zach Wallace and David Goodfield also got on the scoresheet.



Max Lowrey and Tom Brooks scored for the hosts.



Holcombe retained third place in the table after a hard-fought 3-3 draw with fourth-placed Wimbledon.



Barry Middleton scored twice while Nick Bandurak added another, while Wimbledon’s goals came from Ben Francis, Ed Horler and Ben Arnold.



Hampstead & Westminster looked to be heading for a draw with Brooklands MU until Matt Guise Brown’s late goal helped them to a 2-1 win. Richard Smith had put them ahead in the 34th minute, only for David Flanagan to level on 39 minutes.



And on Saturday evening East Grinstead were 2-1 winners over Reading thanks to goals from Simon Faulkner and Joe Naughalty, while Andrew Oxburgh scored Reading’s only goal.



Men’s Division 1 North



Two goals from Luke Hawker helped Cardiff & Met to a 4-2 win at Sheffield Hallam which keeps them top of the Division 1 North table.



Their other goals came from Ellis Robson and Owain Dolan Gray, while Sheffield’s Matthew Godden and Joe Kopka also got on the scoresheet.



Second-placed Bowdon also won 4-2 away, beating Leeds. Simon Egerton claimed two goals, while Ben Robinson and Elliot White also scored. Martin Sutherland and Carlos Hollyman were the scorers for Leeds.



Elsewhere Olton & West Warwicks won 3-2 at home against the University of Birmingham, Loughborough Students were 2-1 winners over the University of Durham, and City of Peterborough and the University of Nottingham drew 2-2.



Men’s Division 1 South



Ben Edge scored with two minutes left to help Team Bath Buccaneers take a crucial 1-0 win at Oxford Hawks in the Men’s Division 1 South.



His goal means Team Bath are second in the table and level with leaders Teddington, who could only manage a 3-3 draw at Oxted.



Teddington’s goals came from Tim Deakin, Kyle White and Matt Daly, while Oxted’s Chris Webster scored twice and Robert Mugridge once.



Elsewhere Fareham were 4-2 winners over Brighton & Hove, while Havant won 3-2 over Southgate. Sevenoaks secured their opening win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Canterbury.



Men’s Conference North



A hat-trick from Warwick Ryan Beswick helped Deeside Ramblers to an 8-5 win over Didsbury Northern in the Men’s Conference North.



That win leaves Deeside joint top with Belper, although Didsbury’s Anthony Symondson also scored a hat-trick.



Belper were 5-3 winners over Doncaster thanks to goals from Chris Beastall, Callum Stacey, Dan Legg, Scott Marsh and Sam Dixon.



Men’s Conference West



Two wins in two days have left Old Cranleighans top of the Men’s Conference West table, following victories over Ashmoor and Isca.



Two goals from Matt Murphy helped them to a 4-1 victory on Saturday while other strikes came from Will Marshall and George Pettitt.



And 24 hours later Hugh Robinson and Daniel Rhodes were the scorers in their win over Isca.



Richmond are level with Old Cranleighans after beating Isca 4-0 on Saturday and overcoming Ashmoor 3-1 on Sunday.



Men’s Conference East



Spencer and Wapping are joint leaders in the Men’s Conference East after both secured 3-1 away wins on Sunday.



Spencer beat hosts Harleston Magpies with Neil Hamilton scoring twice and Will Devitt once. And Wapping won by the same margin, Will Cairns scoring twice and Drew Burkin once.



Elsewhere, Alex Pendle scored a hat-trick for Chichester in their 4-0 win over St Albans.



