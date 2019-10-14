s2h Team







Ahead of the all-important Olympic qualifier against USA, the India women's hockey team landed in host city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.





The team will be participating in a two-week national camp with coach Sjeord Marijne before playing the two qualifying matches.



"We have two weeks to prepare. We are very excited for the two matches and we have been eagerly waiting for them. The preparation has been good and we are waiting to execute our lessons on the turf," Rani said upon her arrival.



The two-week camp will focus on skill improvement and strategy, she added.



Indian women's team had qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics after a gap of 36 years and are looking to do an encore.



"Rio Olympics was special. We want to replicate the success and play the Olympics once again," Rani said.



This is also the first time the women's team will be playing in Bhubaneswar, which has a good crowd turnout.



"We are aware that the people of Odisha love hockey. We were waiting to play in front of this crowd. We hope the hockey lovers turn up to support us as well," added Rani.



Stick2Hockey.com