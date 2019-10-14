



An attacking masterclass from the Indian U21 side has seen them take out their match against the New Zealand U21 side 8-2. The New Zealand team will now have a day to regroup before taking on Malaysia.





The New Zealand U21 side put in a brave performance in their opening match of the Sultan of Johor going down 2-0 to the defending champions Great Britain. New Zealand was looking for a bounce-back performance against an Indian side that comprehensively beat them 7-1 in the 2018 Sultan of Johor.



India created the first penalty corner of the match when a crash ball into the circle found a New Zealand foot. India tried a variation to eliminate the New Zealand first runner, however, the Kiwi defence was up to the task. India struck the front when a great long pass into Dilpreet Singh was then rocketed into the New Zealand goal. India continued to apply significant pressure on the New Zealand side throughout the first quarter. India was rewarded just before the end of the first quarter when Shilanand Lakra had the ball on a string along the baseline then threw the ball into the New Zealand goal and setting the Indian side up well in the match.



India further established themselves in the match when a deflection at the top of the New Zealand circle found an Indian striker who once again drove along the baseline and set up a great flick past the New Zealand goalkeeper. India continued their dominant first half with a rocket drag flick from Mandeep Mor that the New Zealand side was unable to control. India had their fifth goal of the match when Sanjay scored his second of the contest through a low drag flick into the New Zealand goal. New Zealand clawed one back late in the second half when India couldn’t clear Charl Ulrich’s drag-flick as Dylan Thomas swept the rebound into the goal.



New Zealand came out of the half time sheds looking confident and doing their best to get themselves back into the contest. The kiwis had several penalty corners in a row, unfortunately for the New Zealand team, they were unable to convert for their second goal of the match. Just before the end of the third quarter New Zealand found their second goal when Dylan Thomas scored his second goal of the match off a great deft touch past the Indian goalkeeper. India bounced almost instantly back when another great baseline drive resulted in a great cross ball and a touch from Suman Beck.



India had their seventh of the contest when another drag-flick was to fast and well placed for the New Zealand defence. India continued the offensive onslaught when the New Zealand goalkeeper was caught out of place and the Indian striker smashed the ball into the open net.



New Zealand 2 (Dylan Thomas 28, 44 min)

India 8 (Dilpreet Singh 6 min, Shilanand Lakra 14 min, Sanjay 17, 22 min, Mandeep Mor 20 min, Suman Beck 45 min, Pratap Lakra 50 min, Sudeep Chirmako 51 min)



Hockey New Zealand Media release